There Drag Queen Paola Penelope appeared with colleague Eva Paradise in the song’s music video “One thousand” of Fedez, Achille Lauro and Orietta Berti and controversy over social media in a long letter.

Paola Penelope in the long outburst on her Facebook account tells of a “Nightmare work” mentioning some of the insults received by insiders during the day of shooting. According to what the Drag Queen writes, she and her colleague should have had more space in the video clip, only to be set aside in every scene on the first day.

“Dear Fedez, – writes the Drag Queen in the letter addressed to Chiara Ferragni’s husband – as you know I was hired to shoot your video clip “Mille”. I think you need to know what happened during your absence, so you can decide who to work with in the future. I tried to write to you through your social channels but, of course, with all the messages you receive every day I think it is very difficult to read and manage everything. When I got the call I was delighted that a famous singer, and that lately he spent a lot of money on the LGBT community, had thought of using the figure of the Drag Queen in a great project, not only to give color but also for the social aspect that we represent and which is often forgotten. I have to say it out of the way: it was two days of nightmare work!“.

And he continues: “I state that the drag queens were supposed to be part of the band and the bridesmaids, but it is now evident that this was not the case; I will try to explain “briefly” the reasons. On the first day the drag queens were summoned at 12 noon, and as indicated we were ready by 3.30 pm; at 19:00 I shot a scene with Achille Lauro and at 20:00, together with my colleague, a choral scene in which we passed from the center to the ends. At 9:30 pm we went home. It is true, in cinema and in this world in general everything is very long, the scenes can change according to the director’s creativity and the expectations are exhausting, but it immediately seemed somewhat strange to me how we use them. At the end of the day I spoke immediately with our contact person to better understand and to communicate that if our presence was out of context (as it seemed to me) we might not have come back the next day, but we were assured that the next day we would be shooting our scenes ”.

Paola Penelope would then have threatened to leave by leaving the position, after a member of the crew would have defined her and Paradise as “trans“, Confusing the figures of drag queens (artists who perform in women’s clothes) and transgender (people who do not identify with the gender of birth).

“The second day we had to be ready at 9:30, so we woke up at dawn to put on make-up as the call was at 7:30 and we were afraid of not finishing the preparation in just two hours; – explains the Drag Queen – unfortunately, however, the “game” was the same: at 12:30 we were called to the pool but, suddenly, someone decided to move us to the terrace. From here the drama has begun. At the stop of this “colossal” scene we hear the assistant director say into the megaphone “Tell the shemales to get in the shade”; my reaction, of course, was timely and I said right away “Ok, I’m going home. See you later!”. Mind you, be called “trans” it is not an offense, indeed, but there I was sure that the director did not have the awareness of the figure of the Drag Queen and that our presence didn’t make any sense. I decide to leave the set, I go to the dressing room to remove my make-up, and the assistant director arrives immediately to apologize what happened saying that from the terrace we had heard badly. I tried to explain several times that I was not offended by the word trans, but that I finally had the certainty that we were just wasting time and that if they wanted a trapeze artist it was useless to call a lion tamer; useless words, because it was evident that my explanations were not received. Subsequently, given my now imperative choice of wanting to leave, the producer arrives in the dressing room who explains his point of view regarding the ethical choice of drag queens and asks me to stay because, in the afternoon, we would have shot our scene. I decide to stay, even with some sense of guilt for doubting their good faith, and at 17:00 we return to the set. Guess? Despite everything, we relive the situation of the first day again: in the midst of 40 people, we pass from the center to the sides. Here is the added value: the value of nothing, and probably acting cool for putting two drag queens backlit in a video which in the summer will see 60/90 million people “.

“This is the sad story of my experience in your video, dear Fedez. And I tell it to you and to all those who will read it just to remember that to defend the rights of a huge community, such as the LGBT one, it is not enough to expose yourself publicly on TV, you have to do it every day, even in everyday life, even by choosing a staff that represents us. The battles that we have to face every day for the acceptance and normalization of the common thought of others are many, and they start from small gestures. Like that of respecting every worker and giving value to a figure like ours who is still the object of ridicule and mortification today. I hope that what happened is for you, as it was for me, a source of experience. And that for your next productions you choose more carefully the collaborators you decide to surround yourself with because acting on a daily basis is worth more than media exposure. I conclude hoping that, in the future, you will be able to use #MILLE other collaborators! ”, Concludes the Drag Queen in the post.

