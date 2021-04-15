With the storm on the US Capitol, the police seemed surprised and overwhelmed. A report now shows that they were informed of a possible attack three days in advance.

Washington, DC- On January 6th, supporters of then-US President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol. According to a report by Inspector General Michael A. Bolton, there had been clearer advance warnings about the attack than was previously known. Even so, the US Capitol police were not adequately prepared for the attack and the approach was not very consistent.

The report now states that officers have been instructed not to intervene too aggressively to deter the mob. After an inciting speech by Republican Donald Trump, his supporters marched to the Capitol, the seat of the US Parliament, to protest against the certification of the presidential election results. Rioters stormed the convention building and used force. Five people died, including a police officer. In addition, more than 100 police officers were injured.

In the 104-page document, the Inspector General criticized the way the Capitol Police prepared and responded to the violence of the mob. The police reportedly received intelligence reports about a threat from Trump supporters three days earlier. The report is the New York Times and will be the subject of a hearing on Capitol Hill on Thursday.

Capitol Police were warned but saw “no particular known threats”

According to the report by Inspector Bolton, the Capitol Police are said to have been explicitly warned of the danger posed by Trump supporters. “In contrast to previous protests after the election, counter-demonstrators do not necessarily have to be the target of Trump supporters,” it says. The police department was also warned that Trump’s statements about the “stolen election” were particularly attractive to far-right militias and other violent groups.

The day before the attack on the Capitol, the Capitol police had written in a schedule that they had “identified no particular known threats in connection with the joint session of Congress”. Bolton concluded that such intelligence mishaps resulted from a malfunction within the agency and called for “instructions that clearly document how to efficiently and effectively disseminate intelligence information to all employees,” the document says New York Times.

Capitol Police have made serious allegations against the FBI – report shows the opposite

In addition, the police officers were instructed not to use their most aggressive but non-lethal means against crowds, such as stun grenades, according to the inspector general’s report, which of the New York Times is present. This information is in contrast to statements made by earlier Capitol Police officers. For example, their ex-boss Steven Sund had last made serious allegations against the Federal Police FBI in a hearing before the Senate.

Sund accused the FBI of poorly informing the Capitol Police and therefore of the unpredictable riots. The US Department of Justice has already brought several charges against alleged extremists because of the attack on the Capitol. Former US President Donald Trump was acquitted by the Senate in February of the charge of “inciting riot” after an impeachment process. (dp)