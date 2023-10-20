Home page World

From: Richard Strobl

Split

Storm alert in the Mediterranean. There are first floods and evacuations in southern France. © IMAGO / MAXPPP

Severe storms are causing a red weather alert in the northern Mediterranean. Southern France and northern Italy are hit hard.

Nice/Genoa – Violent storms will hit the Mediterranean region on Friday. Southern France and northern Italy declare a state of alarm. Flooding is to be expected.

Severe storms have led to power outages, road closures and school closures in southern France. The Alpes Maritimes department warned on Friday of heavy rain and gusts of up to 130 kilometers per hour. Landslides and fallen trees made roads impassable, and the beach promenade in Nice was closed due to high waves. The weather service Météo France issued the highest severe weather warning level, red, for the region. All schools and kindergartens remained closed on Friday as a precaution.

Severe storms in the Mediterranean: bridges collapse – first evacuations

Around 250 people have been brought to safety, but so far no one has been hurt, said the department’s prefect, Hugues Moutouh. Hundreds of firefighters were on duty. Of particular concern were three mountain valleys where there were fears that rivers would overflow their banks and water and mud would cause serious damage.

According to the newspaper, in Saint-Martin-Vesubie in the south of France Nice Matin two bridges collapsed. The Maissa bridge in the town collapsed under the masses of water. The Trois Ponts Bridge was hit by a mudslide. “The residents who are nearby must be evacuated,” said Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi via X (formerly Twitter). The situation “deteriorated in less than ten minutes.” There is a risk of further flooding and damage. Roads are also at risk of being washed away. 85 people had previously been evacuated from a campsite.

Storm also hits Italy: “hurricane gusts” and risk of storm surges

People in the Italian Mediterranean region are also alarmed. The Ministry of Civil Protection has issued an orange warning for severe weather for Liguria and Emilia Romagna. According to the weather portal meteo.it Since the early hours of the morning, strong southerly winds with squalls or even strong squalls have been blowing across Liguria, Sicily, Apulia, Tuscany, Umbria and the Marche. These are expected to extend to almost all other regions of Italy throughout the day. The autonomous province of Bolzano and Trento in the far north are also affected. There is a warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms.

The storms caused two bridges to collapse in southern France. © IMAGO/quentin lazeras

Cyclone Medusa is responsible for the heavy rainfall. It is expected to shift its focus from the Ligurian Gulf towards the east on Friday. In this respect, the north of Italy is particularly affected by the effects. There is a risk of flooding in Venice.

According to the forecast, gusts of wind could reach a strength of 120 km/h. According to the Beaufort scale, one can therefore speak of “hurricane gusts”, as the weather portal explains. Very rough seas are also expected due to the strong winds. Waves can reach a height of six meters. “The danger of storm surges is real,” writes ilmeteo.it. The coast of Liguria and northern Tuscany are particularly at risk. There is also a threat of storm surges on the Baltic Sea in Germany.