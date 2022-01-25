Derby interrupted, but Peñarol in the final …

Peñarol and Nacional Montevideo met for the summer preparation tournament named after Fernando Morena and Atilio García. Teams in the field and rain. However, the storm that broke out during the race was violent and sudden. After 72 minutes of play, the images showed an unprecedented deluge.

The referee of the match Leodán González waited for the weather to improve, but the inclement weather never stopped pouring water on the playing field and, 10 minutes from the end, the referee himself decided to temporarily suspend the classic a due to an unexpected amount of water that transformed the grandstands into waterfalls. A few moments later the rain gave way to the storm and the judge opted for a decision of common sense to safeguard the health of the protagonists.

The winner of the match was decided by drawing lots. This led to the victory of Peñarol, who qualified for the final of the Copa Atilio e Morena, in which they will compete next Monday from 21.30 against the winner of the match between Sarmiento de Junín and Santiago Wanderers. See also The adrenaline of the Eaglets

January 25, 2022

