Storm on the Dalai Lama, kisses a child on the lips: “Suck my tongue”

The Dalai Lama is stormed for a video that went viral on the web, in which the spiritual leader is seen first kissing a child on the lips and then asking him to “suck his tongue”.

The images date back to February 28 and were taken during an event that took place in the temple of Dharamshala which was attended by about 100 young students who had just graduated from the Indian M3M Foundation.

The images show the 87-year-old Dalai Lama inviting a boy to join him on the platform where he was sitting. The religious leader first asked the boy for a kiss on the cheek, then held him back, saying “here too” pointing to his lips.

“Suck my tongue,” the Dalai Lama said as the child quickly ducked out of the way. The religious leader then turned to the boy advising them to look to those who seek “peace and happiness” and not to follow “human beings who always kill other people”.

The video caused a lot of controversy, forcing the Dalai Lama himself to publicly apologize for what had happened.

“His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his friends around the world, for any pain his words may have caused – reads a statement published on the profile Religious leader’s Twitter – His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and in front of cameras. He regrets the incident ”.