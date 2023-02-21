The storms that hit the municipalities on the coast of São Paulo last weekend became the biggest recorded in the history of Brazil. According to the National Center for Disaster Monitoring Prediction (Cemaden), the rains that fell last Saturday and Sunday resulted in an accumulated 682 mm in Bertioga, 626 mm in São Sebastião, 337 mm in Ilhabela, 335 mm in Ubatuba and 234 mm in Caraguatatuba. One millimeter of rain is equivalent to one liter of water per square meter.

Until then, the biggest accumulation in history had been registered in Petrópolis, in Rio de Janeiro. Last year, the city was punished with 530 millimeters of rain in 24 hours, which killed 241 people. Before, the highest index identified was in Florianópolis, in 1991, with an accumulated 400 mm in just one day.

According to meteorologists heard by the Estadão, the storms were caused by a cold front that advanced through the south of the country last Friday and which, after losing speed, was parked over the coast of São Paulo during the weekend. This stationary front ended up suffering from the influence of winds that came from the ocean, carrying large amounts of moisture.

“This kept the conditions of persistent or recurrent rain and in large volumes”, says Bruno Bainy, meteorologist at the Center for Meteorological and Climate Research Applied to Agriculture (Cepagri) at Unicamp. “When we have this stationary cold front situation, the largest volumes are usually concentrated on the coast, where there is a large amount of moisture from the oceans for the formation of rain clouds.”

Carlos Nobre, senior researcher at USP’s Institute for Advanced Studies (IEA), explains that ocean temperatures also influenced the formation of storms. He says that, due to global warming, the waters are, in general, 0.8ºC warmer than they should be.

“When the ocean temperature goes above 26ºC, 27ºC, evaporation increases exponentially. And water vapor is the main factor in the formation of clouds and rain, especially in coastal regions”. According to Nobre, the waters off the coast of São Paulo were between 27ºC and 28ºC -1 degree above average.

“The humid air that comes from the oceans rises through the Serra do Mar – which works as a barrier – it condenses, and rain droplets are formed”, says the USP researcher. “And as the front was in a semi-stationary state for many hours, the system kept the clouds for a long time. And, therefore, this record never before registered”.

increase in cases

The numbers show that tragedies have been frequent in recent years. In the State of São Paulo alone, 34 people died in Guarujá in 2020, victims of landslides after 121 mm of accumulated rainfall. In 2014, 25 died, two were missing, 21 were homeless and 332 people were displaced, in Itaóca, in the Ribeira Valley, after 24 millimeters of rain.

Climatologist José Marengo, Cemaden’s general coordinator, says that the increase in episodes at shorter intervals of time is related to human interference in the environment, such as the release of greenhouse gases and the deforestation of forests. “Global warming increases the concentration of moisture in the atmosphere, and this humid vapor serves as fuel for rainfall. It allows the hydrologic cycle to increase and rainfall systems to become more extreme,” he explains.

As an example, Marengo cites the cases of Petrópolis, in Rio de Janeiro, and in Recife, Pernambuco, last year; and also in Belo Horizonte, where storms killed 60 people in 2020. But, as for the case of last weekend, he says that it is still early to know if there is interference from climate change.

“In fact, there (in Belo Horizonte), it was proven as a human action”, he said. “But, in this particular case, the Serra de São Sebastião, we can say that it is an extreme event, but that it is attributed to anthropogenic climate change is still too early”.

“If we compare it now with the middle of the last century, there are already 50% more extreme events of this nature. Even if we are unable to curb the growth of the planet’s temperature, which is between 1.2ºC, these events will become more frequent and may continue reaching more records of intensity in the next 30 years”, says Carlos Nobre, from USP.

For meteorologist Bruno Bainy, climate change could also increase the impact and severity of rains like those that hit the São Paulo coast on Saturday and Sunday. It is possible, according to him, that there is a growing trend in the number of dry days per year, but also an increase in extreme weather events characterized by intense and voluminous precipitation.

“Unfortunately, yes (on the possibility of increased recurrence of heavy rains). And, from the perspective of climate change, this situation tends to get worse for both extremes, with more severe droughts and more intense rains”.

Risk areas

But it is not just the intensity of the rains that causes deaths. Experts warn that the victims of storms are, in the majority, those who live in areas at risk of landslides and in socially vulnerable situations.

For agronomist Xico Graziano, who served as Secretary of the Environment for the State of São Paulo between 2007 and 2010, during the then governor José Serra, the deaths on the coast of São Paulo this past weekend could have been avoided. He claims that at the time he commanded the folder, more than 10 years ago, people living in risk areas were already known.

“A survey was carried out showing that areas of Serra do Sauípe, Juquehy, Baleia, were already characterized as dangerous areas, with a risk of landslides and that, also for environmental reasons, people could not remain there. They should have been removed,” he says.

For José Marengo, from Cemaden, deaths due to extreme rains is a film that “is repeated every year”. For him, people who live in risky situations, such as hillsides and near streams, are not to blame for living in this situation. The responsibility, according to the climatologist, lies with those who placed them in these places.

“It is up to the government, through environmental and urbanization policies, to reduce the vulnerability of the population. Do not allow construction on slopes or near streams, do not remove vegetation. With that, we wouldn’t have to manage risks, counting how many dead and how many were the losses”, says Marengo

Passing through São Sebastião this Monday, the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said that the affected cities will have help from the federal government to rebuild homes for those who lost their homes in the storms. The PT member asked the mayor of the city to locate a “safe” land so that these houses can be built. “You will be sure that the resolution of problems for building houses for people who have lost will actually happen”, said the president.

In the report, Carlos Nobre, from USP’s IEA, suggests forest restoration in urban areas, especially in mountain regions and with accentuated topography, as a way to prevent other human tragedies. “When you have a restored forest, you absorb a lot of water. But when there is a pasture in place of the degraded forest, the water runs, falls and causes landslides and flooding. This is a cheap practice that Brazil needs to expand”, says Nobre.