W.He was the mastermind behind the January 6th attack on the Capitol, and what political connections did they have? Why were the security forces poorly prepared and understaffed despite preparations for a “storm” on the Congress seat in right-wing online forums? And what role did Donald Trump and his closest circle play in the attack, which many politicians and observers see as an attempted insurrection? An independent commission that the Democrats want to set up is supposed to clarify these and other questions.

The House of Representatives first voted on Wednesday – and a little more Republicans turned against the party line than previously assumed: 35 of them voted with the Democrats. As a result, 252 MPs were in favor of the establishment of the group, 175 against. Republicans around the New Yorker John Katko had reached an agreement with the Democrats and were criticized for it by many from the party.

Another reason why the overwhelming majority of Republicans oppose the investigation is that many want to downplay the January 6 events as much as possible. Louie Gohmert, MP from Texas, falsely said in front of the Chamber last week that there was no evidence that the attackers were armed. In the four-month negotiations with the Democrats, the Republicans had also tried to shift the focus of the investigation: The Black Lives Matter movement and anti-fascist groups should also be included, although they had nothing to do with the attack on the Capitol had to do.

Minority opposes Trump

Donald Trump had also called in advance not to support the commission. Kevin McCarthy, the minority leader in the House of Representatives, had tried to convince renegade Republicans. He argued that the investigation could interfere with an ongoing investigation, but did not explain how. The Commission must also look at other forms of political violence because these are “related” to one another, said McCarthy. Group manager Steve Scalise had asked all MPs in a letter to vote against the investigation. That was a course correction – originally it was said that the top of the parliamentary group would not issue such clear orders.

In the end, more Republicans refused than many observers had assumed. This also says something about the internal state of the party. There is at least a minority that is ready to oppose the personality cult surrounding Trump – it is still not large.

All ten Republicans who voted for Trump’s impeachment after the Capitol attack also stood behind the commission on Wednesday. In addition to Katko, they also include MP Liz Cheney from Wyoming, who recently lost her post at the top of the group because of her criticism of Trump. Don Bacon, Republican MP from Nebraska, said it was important for all Americans to fully investigate what was happening. “We should know why the security forces were ill-prepared and overwhelmed that day,” he told CNN.

The resolution provides for an independent group of ten, to which both parties could appoint an equal number of experts and could issue subpoenas. The model would be the reconnaissance commission after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. A final report should be available by the end of the year. Members of the commission could also summon Donald Trump to find out what he knew about a planned “storm” on the Capitol that was widely discussed in right-wing online forums in the weeks leading up to January 6th. In his failed second impeachment process, Trump was accused of inciting violence with his lies about alleged electoral fraud. Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski from Alaska said in an interview that it was obvious that Trump would have to be a “key figure” for the planned commission.

Senate approval questionable

On January 6, after a “Stop the Steal” rally and a speech by Trump, hundreds of his supporters broke into the Capitol. Five people died as a result of or in the vicinity of the attack, including a police officer. Criminal investigations are now underway against 440 attackers who have now been arrested.

The commission now has to be approved by the Senate. The Democrats only have a slim majority here because Vice President Kamala Harris can break the Senatorial stalemate with her vote. In order for them to actually set up the commission, the fifty Democratic senators and the nonpartisans voting with them would have to convince at least ten Republicans in the Senate. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would hear the arguments in favor of the investigation but was against the commission.

In view of the uncertain majority situation, Steny Hoyer, leader of the Democrats in the House of Representatives, has already introduced an alternative route to the discussion: Congress committees can also be commissioned to investigate if the independent commission fails, he said. In the end, it is important that there is an overall investigation in addition to the criminal investigation.