New storm over a government official Melonsthis time the Deputy Minister of Transport Galeazzo ends up in the crosshairs Bignami. But the accusations do not come from the opposition but directly from the forces of police. The secretary of the National Association of Police Officials, Enzo Marco, reveals the background Joy. And that is, on the occasion of last Wednesday's visit to Forlì by Giorgia Melons and Ursula von der Leyen to announce the release of funds for the flood – we read in Repubblica – Bignami, the prime minister's strongman in Emilia Romagna and candidate in pectore of the center-right to lead the Region, addressed the officials in charge of the management of the square. The deputy minister has “blatantly protested because, according to him, troublemakers were allowed to demonstrate near the town hall, accusing those responsible for public order of incompetence“. In reality, the union specifies, it was a “peaceful demonstration by the flood victims' committees near the same municipality”.

The Melonian – continues Repubblica – was spotted by several present while nervously climbs the stairs of the town hall. Look for a manager who manages public order. He doesn't like noise of the event, because the porticoes generate echoes and ruin the presidential showcase. He asks for the ground floor door to be closed. Request: why are those protesting so close? And he does more: he enters the first floor lounge and closes the windows, from which the cameramen film the demonstration. Then he speaks to an interlocutor, calls him “Matthew” and “minister”. It's about Plant yourself to whom he sends photos of the event. But it doesn't get the desired results: Demonstrating is a right, replies the owner of the Interior Ministry – according to what was reconstructed by Repubblica – if it is done in compliance with the law. And no one can limit it. In the Chamber the Democratic Party announces a question to Meloni and Piantedosi in which he asks “if they don't believe that Bignami is went beyond constitutional limits”. The behavior of the deputy minister is now a coincidence. “Come to the Chamber and resign“.

