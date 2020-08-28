Berlin has banned another corona demo. The right decision? There is a dispute about this. Meanwhile, right-wing extremist calls for violence on the Internet are shocking.

A large corona demonstration was announced again for the weekend in Berlin.

The event was banned – the decision is controversial and could still be overturned by the courts.

Calls for violence and a “storm on Berlin” in social networks meanwhile cause great concern.

Update from August 28, 9:50 a.m .: Proponents of Corona demo in Berlin, which is forbidden for the time being The authorities apparently continue to bomb with New registrations of protests: See you last night 3,000 such concerns received, said a police spokeswoman the portal Focus Online. “Every 30 minutes” his registrations have been submitted, she said. It could go on similarly on Friday.

Police and courts According to the information, they are now checking whether they are substitute events or whether other topics are involved. One is confident that the applications will be processed in the course of the day, it said in the report.

Ban on corona demo in Berlin: the court will decide on Friday – the head of the chancellery expresses reservations about cancellation

Update from August 28, 6:30 a.m .: Apparently this afternoon or evening it will Berlin administrative court decide on the ban on the originally planned corona demo in the capital. The court granted the state of Berlin one Deadline until Friday afternoon for comment. It is about a response to the contradiction of the initiative “lateral thinking” against the demo ban.

Also wants Berlin’s police chief Barbara Slowik inform on Friday noon (12.00 p.m.) about the ban on assemblies and about measures taken by the police. Opponents of the Corona measures had, among other things, registered a larger demonstration on the Straße des 17. Juni on Saturday in the capital. The police prohibited this.

Head of the Chancellery, Helge Braun has in the ZDFBroadcast “Maybrit Illner” cautiously criticized the Berlin decision: “What I found very difficult and what, I believe, the big problem here was that the demonstrators’ intentions were included in the reasoning for the rejection of the demonstration is. And of course that doesn’t work ”. The CDU politician spoke of a whole difficult question of weighing up with the ban. “I think that opponents of corona can demonstrate,” said the head of the Chancellery. Of course you have to submit to the rules there.

Police and demonstrators in focus: There is a dispute over a planned Corona protest in Berlin. © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

Update from August 27, 9:36 p.m.: Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Mueller (SPD) has banned a planned demonstration by opponents of the Corona policy defended. If it is announced from the start, Corona rules not to pay attention, then that would be a danger to many people from the outset, said Müller on Thursday evening.

This does not only apply to the participants themselves. “The demonstrators are going back, they are driving Public transport home, they go to work, they go into the family. And everywhere in these contacts they endanger others, ”said Müller. “And they send out a signal that what is decided in connection with the pandemic is not important. We can’t accept that like that. “

Ban on Corona demo in Berlin: Merkel shows understanding – “respect for it”

Update from August 27th, 5.43pm: Chancellor Angela Merkel showed understanding for the Berlin ban on Thursday. “It is clear that Berlin also attaches great importance to the fact that demonstrations are also subject to hygiene regulations. So: respect for it, ”said the CDU politician, who will speak up again on Friday. Then the traditional summer PK is on the agenda.

Update from August 27, 3:10 p.m .: After this Prohibition of the demonstration against the Corona policy planned for Saturday in Berlin In response to the Federal Government, around 1,000 new demonstrations have been registered with the police. According to officials, the number is expected to continue to rise.

A police spokeswoman said on Thursday afternoon that calls for this would be circulating on the Internet. However, it is unclear whether the meetings will actually take place, even if they cannot be forbidden in principle, explained the employee of the Berlin police. Germany threatens a new weekend of state of emergency on the streets. Meanwhile, the virtual meeting between Chancellor Angela Merkel and the prime ministers of the federal states is going to bang.

Corona demo ban: threats of violence in circulation – expert is concerned

First report from August 27th: Berlin – The Prohibition of the planned corona demo at the weekend in Berlin causes heated debates – and even stirs up concerns about possible ones Riots in the capital.

In social networks there is apparently no shrinking even from calling for violence. Weapons are now also allowed for counter-resistance, according to a report by the dpa for example in the messenger service Telegram. Apparently in an open allusion to the “March on Berlin” of the National Socialists, the “storm on Berlin” is incited, right-wing extremists are calling for trips to the capital.

Corona demo banned in Berlin: Expert warns – “Radicals cannot be deterred”

“The more extreme forces are currently insisting on holding the demonstration,” said the Political scientist Josef

Holnburger the news agency. “The current ban will rather prevent the more moderate forces from coming to Berlin, the more radical ones not,” explained the scientist, who researches conspiracy theories, among other things.

Berlin too Interior Senator Andreas Geisel (SPD) expressed concern. It have significant threats against his authority and against the police given, he explained Daily mirror. in the rbb info radio he said that a very heterogeneous spectrum gathered at the protests. On August 1, between 20,000 and 30,000 people came together, including 3,000 to 4,000 Neo-Nazis. “We expect a few thousand more neo-Nazis and a few thousand more demonstrators at the weekend.” The police were present with several thousand officers at the weekend to either enforce the ban on demonstrations or to enforce strict requirements.

Berlin corona demo banned: Interior Senator defends decision – danger for residents and police officers

hostage at the same time defended the ban on the demonstration against the corona policy. He spoke of a difficult decision. The aim of the demonstration is to violate protection against infection. That is why the basic right to the integrity of life was valued higher than the right to freedom of assembly.

One has to weigh up what potential danger exists for the health of the participants, but also for other Berliners and above all for the police officers. “That’s why we made it clear that we won’t let ourselves dance around on the nose again,” said Geisel.

However, there were also voices demanding permission for the protests. “Nonsense” is also part of freedom of expression, tweeted the earlier one Justice Minister Sabine Leutheusser-Schnarrenberger (FDP). Strict conditions are better than a blanket ban – and if they are violated, dissolution.

#SturmaufBerlin Instead of banning this demo across the board, it should be approved under strict conditions. Compliance must then be consistently guaranteed. This means in the event of violations: resolve in case of doubt. Nonsense is also part of freedom of expression. – Sabine Leutheusser-Schnarrenberger (@sls_fdp) August 27, 2020

Corona demo ban: organizers want to appeal to the courts – last minute decision possible

On August 1st, thousands of people took to the streets in Berlin. Because many did not wear masks and did not keep the minimum distance, the police broke up a rally. Now the assembly authorities have banned the police from several protests planned for the weekend.

The Organizer initiative from Stuttgart wants to take action against the ban before the administrative court and, if necessary, also appeal to the higher administrative court and the Federal Constitutional Court. The corresponding complaint from the initiative lateral thinking 711 was received on Thursday, as a court spokeswoman for the AFP news agency said. Accordingly, a decision can be expected on Friday morning.

In the event of a defeat, the organizers can first appeal to the Higher Administrative Court of Berlin-Brandenburg and then to the Federal Constitutional Court. Should the administrative court in Berlin overturn the ban, the assembly authority can also take action before the higher administrative court. However, it cannot legally take the step to Karlsruhe.

Corona protest announced in Berlin: Organizers and AfD express serious allegations

The initiative Thinking outside the box 711 and the AfD accused the senator of wanting to ban the demonstration for political reasons. The initiator of the demonstration, Michael Ballweg, wrote that it was “not about infection protection fears (…) but only about the attitudes of the participants”.

When asked whether the suspicion is not growing that in the end it is less about infection protection, but more about Reich citizens and right-wing extremists keep away, said Geisel im Info radio: “No. That is a difficult trade-off that we made there. It’s in the prohibition order, it’s about infection protection. ”But he also has the right to have a political opinion.

When asked whether it was politically wise to formulate these two things so closely together in one communication, he said: “In court, only the prohibition order counts, not my political stance.” But the state does Democracy defended must be, and one too political stance take, be his conviction.

Corona demo Berlin: The protection of the constitution does not see right-wing extremists in a leading role

The domestic secret service also spoke up in the dispute. According to the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution Meanwhile, right-wing extremists do not play a leading role in the demonstrations against the Corona policy.

Right-wing extremist parties have tried again and again over the past few months and intensively advertised for participation, said President of the Protection of the Constitution Thomas Haldenwang the ARD-Magazine “Contrasts”. These attempts were “not particularly effective”. The Office for the Protection of the Constitution sees “a large number of people who cling to the most varied of conspiracy theories” at the demonstrations, he said. But that is all in the area of ​​“what is still moving on the ground of the Basic Law”.

The headlines had recently also made appearances by police officers at Corona demos. On the other hand, the appearance of a cabaret artist at a protest in Stuttgart was unexpectedly polarizing. (dpa / AFP / fn)