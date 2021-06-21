Previews of the episode on Monday 21 June of Tempesta d’Amore, the Bavarian soap that tells the story of the protagonists who revolve around the Fusternhof. In addition to Ariane’s treachery, the seventeenth season sees two new protagonists: Vogt and Maja von Thalheim with their love full of twists. Von Thalheim is increasingly in love with the forest ranger

Love storm airs on Network 4 at 7.40 pm. What will happen in this new installment of today, June 21st? What surprises does Ariane have in store for us? What will the dark lady have in mind to destroy the Fusternhof and Christoph? And what will happen between Florian Vogt and Maja von Thalheim? Let’s see the advances of the new episode.

Storm of love, the plot of today’s episode

Read also: Tempesta d’Amore, previews today 15 June: Florian refuses to kiss Maja

Selina discovered the intrigue for Ariane, she asks pardon to Christoph, who agrees to meet with his beloved. Maja it turns out more and more fallen in love of Florian: constantly thinks of him. Erik organize one game to chess with which the fate of the forest will be decided.

Maja more and more in love

Maja one spends carefree day together with Max: the two are out on a mountain bike and von Thalheim takes beautiful photos around the enchanting places of the mountain. She managed not to think about her obsession Florian. Then tired yes falls asleep under an old tree and makes a very romantic dream which has as its protagonist, needless to say, the environmental guard. Suddenly Florian walking in the woods, he finds it and there Wake Up. The young woman seeing him a few inches from her, confused and upset, without saying anything escape.

Erik’s chess game

Erik organize one race with Werner: one will do chess game and the destiny of the forest which the young Vogt, together with Florian, inherited from his grandmother. The man is winning, but when Ariane arrives and everything changes.

Selina apologizes to Christoph

You might be interested in: Tempesta d’Amore, previews today: the discovery of Maja and Florian

Selina discovers that Ariane tricked her and that Christoph is innocent: he did not appropriate the Foundation’s money. So she intends to go to the police and provide a new deposition. Meanwhile, Kalenberg tries to make peace with her friend, explaining what might have happened. Christoph it comes like this rehabilitated: Selina can only ask pardon to her beloved for doubting him. The Saalfeld is happy and agrees to meet with her.

Tempesta d’Amore, the cast

here is the cast of the Bavarian soap: Lea Wegmann (Franzi), Florian Frowein (Tim Degen), Dirk Galuba, (Werner) Antje Hagen (Hildegard Sonnbichler), Sepp Schauer (Alfons Sonnbichler), Joachim Latsch (André Konopka), Natalie Alison (Rosalie Engel), Dieter Bach ( Christoph Saalfeld), Viola Wedekind (Ariane Kalenberg) Jennifer Siemann (Lucy Ehrlinger), Julia Gruber (Amelie Limbach)

Love storm when and where to stream it

The bets of the soap opera Love storm can be reviewed in replica up Mediaset Play, platform accessible from Tablet, PC and Smartphone.