Previews of the episode Saturday 18 September of Tempesta d’Amore, the Bavarian soap that sees the five-star hotel, the Furstenhof, at the center of stories, intrigues, loves and tragedies involving the various characters. What will happen today? Maja does not recognize her father Cornelius: he has changed a lot. Meanwhile, Hildegard is “courted” by both André and Robert.

Tempesta d’Amore, the plot

The poor Maja, desperate for the break with Florian, she went to the Magic Tree, and there it has found a man he claims to be his father Cornelius. But the girl does not recognize it: it’s totally different. Meanwhile, the culinary contest approaches, e Hildegard suffers pressures from André and of Robert to join their respective teams.

Maja meets her father

Maja he took a few days off for step away from Furstenhof after the terrible break with Florian. For console yourself a little bit it is gone under the Magic Tree. The plant that the remember the love story with the environmental guard. And right there it has met his father Cornelius.

Maja does not recognize Cornelius

There Von Thalheim does not recognize neither his father: And changed totally in its appearance. In fact, the man tells her that he has submitted to some surgical interventions to transform its appearance. Necessary operations to which he had to resort to bring forward his deception.

In fact, Cornelius is fake dead for avoid to finish in prison, after it had been accused of a millionaire scam. Now so can to investigate on that that happened without anyone being able to recognize him, and find out who destroyed his life. Maja wants to be safety of the identity of Cornelius, and thus poses one to man request to which only his real father would know how to answer.

Hildegard dispute between André and Robert

There culinary competition it’s getting closer and be it André that Robert they would like Hildegard on their team. Not for nothing there Sonnbichler it’s a excellent cook and it sure would make a difference. Alfons’ wife doesn’t really like the diatribes between André and Robert and would like to teach both of them a lesson. Alfons has therefore an idea: far join his wife in the competition by creating their own team. Will Hildegard accept the proposal?

Tempesta d’Amore, the cast of the Bavarian soap

here is the cast of the Bavarian soap: Lea Wegmann (Franzi), Florian Frowein (Tim Degen), Dirk Galuba, (Werner) Antje Hagen (Hildegard Sonnbichler), Sepp Schauer (Alfons Sonnbichler), Joachim Latsch (André Konopka), Natalie Alison (Rosalie Engel), Dieter Bach (Christoph Saalfeld), Viola Wedekind (Ariane Kalenberg) Jennifer Siemann (Lucy Ehrlinger), Julia Gruber (Amelie Limbach)

Tempesta d’Amore, where to see the soap in streaming

The bets of the soap opera Love storm they can be revised in rerun on Mediaset Play, a platform also accessible from Tablet, PC and Smartphone