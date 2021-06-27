Previews of the episode on Sunday 27 June of Tempesta d’Amore, the Bavarian soap that tells the story of the protagonists who revolve around the Fusternhof. In addition to Ariane’s treachery, the seventeenth season sees two new protagonists: Vogt and Maja von Thalheim with their love full of twists. In today’s episode: Rosalie, she wants to goad Michael to ask her to marry her and, therefore, she plans to change.

Love storm airs on Network 4 at 7.40 pm. What will happen in this new episode today, June 27? What surprises does Ariane have in store for us? What will the dark lady have in mind to destroy the Fusternhof and Christoph? And what will happen between Florian Vogt and Maja von Thalheim? Let’s find out with the new ones advances of the Bavarian soap which is broadcast every day, from Monday to Sunday.

Storm of love, the plot of today’s episode

Rosalie decided that for win over Michael needs to change his character: wants to try to be docile and good with everyone and especially with the doctor. Werner quarrels hard with Robert, he hopes that André can return to the hotel and does not intend to hire another chef. Max he is increasingly convinced that he will be able to pair up with Jil. While Maja develop a photo that concerns you and has a sinking heart: the expression with which he looks at Florian is of one woman in love.

Werner and Robert argue

Werner argues with Robert Why not wants hire another chef to replace André: he really hopes that his brother come back. Not only. Later near the lake sees a figure that looks like just to André.

Max in love with Jil and Florian’s Maja

Max is over the moon and is convinced that he and Jil will become a couple, overcoming even the fact that she is married. Maja develops a photo and has a heart sank: she realizes she is looking at Florian in love. He can’t allow the environmental guard to see that shot. So he decides to hide it.

Rosalie makes an important decision

Rosalie is angry from behavior by Michael, but a dream, however, leads her to decide to be different and to give one jolt to his life. She decided to change her character and became good and without crickets in her head. He does it to amaze the doctor and so maybe the man will understand to be in love of her and will ask to marry him.

Tempesta d’Amore, the cast

Here is the cast of the Bavarian soap: Lea Wegmann (Franzi), Florian Frowein (Tim Degen), Dirk Galuba, (Werner) Antje Hagen (Hildegard Sonnbichler), Sepp Schauer (Alfons Sonnbichler), Joachim Latsch (André Konopka), Natalie Alison (Rosalie Engel), Dieter Bach (Christoph Saalfeld), Viola Wedekind (Ariane Kalenberg) Jennifer Siemann (Lucy Ehrlinger), Julia Gruber (Amelie Limbach)

Tempesta d’Amore, where to see it in streaming

The bets of the soap opera Love storm can be reviewed in reruns on Mediaset Play, platform accessible from Tablet, PC and Smartphone.