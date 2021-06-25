Previews of the episode on Friday 25 June of Tempesta d’Amore, the Bavarian soap that tells the story of the protagonists who revolve around the Fusternhof. In addition to Ariane’s treachery, the seventeenth season sees two new protagonists: Florian Vogt and Maja von Thalheim with their love full of twists. Erik obtains from Florian the part of the forest where the thermal spring stands. Meanwhile, Max flirts with Jil and Amelie.

Love storm airs on Network 4 at 7.40 pm. What will happen in this new episode today, June 25? What surprises does Ariane have in store for us? What will the dark lady have in mind to destroy the Fusternhof and Christoph? IS what will happen between Florian Vogt and Maja von Thalheim? Let’s see the advances.

Storm of love, the plot of the episode today

Max flirts with Jill hotel guest. But the personal trainer, fearing that the woman might get strange ideas, kisses Amelie too. But the two come discovered from Alfons than them scolds hard. in the meantime Erik with a scam he managed to get hold of the part of the forest where there is the thermal spring: of course Florian ignores all of this.

Max torn between Amelie and Jil

Max is flirting with Jil, a nice hotel host. The woman, who is married, invites the personal trainer at his birthday party. Max, to prevent the woman from having any illusions, kisses Amelie in her presence. But Alfons sees them kissing and scolding them: not it’s possible tolerate certain behaviors while at work. Jil however he does not give up and, despite everything, he decides to book a massage with Max: but at that point the personal trainer pretends to be unwell. Yes so will the stubborn woman surrender?

Erik and the precious thermal spring

Erik has discovered than in one part of the forest that he and Florian have inherited there is one precious thermal source. Therefore, he plans to divide the property of the forest and talking talk to Florian. But the environmental guard disagrees. Also why not understands why so the forest suddenly became so important to Erik.

Florian agrees to divide the forest

Maja tries to interpose between the two, but Erik gets angry. Then, however, the man realizes that he must be more condescending to avoid arousing suspicion, therefore, yes sorry to Maja and in the meantime Florian accepts of divide the forest. Ariane’s “partner” thus becomes the owner of the portion of land where the famous thermal spring is located, unbeknownst to her brother

Ariane opposes Erik’s plan

Erik is really satisfied: Florian it has allowed to divide there forest in two equal parts and, of course, he has chosen the portion where he insists on the therapeutic thermal spring. The perfidious Vogt already has a plan to do make use of the thermal spring and it presents to Ariane. Kalenberg, however, strangely disagrees with her “partner” and refuses. Alfons, meanwhile, it is happy with the return of Hildegard: Sonnbichler was out for a few days in London to attend to an important commission.

