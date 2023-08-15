Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Split

A restaurant bill sparks a heated debate. A woman is asked to pay for an empty plate. The restaurant resists criticism.

Finalborgo — A restaurant receipt from Italy is hotly debated on social media. One woman ordered an extra plate for her three-year-old daughter to try some of her mother’s pasta. When paying, the mother sees that the restaurant in the town of Finalborgo in the Liguria region has charged an extra two euros for the empty plate.

The woman sent the receipt to journalist Selvaggia Lucarelli, who shared it on social media. The restaurant owners also spoke up. They hardly understand the excitement on the internet.

Italy rip-off in the restaurant: mother has to pay for an empty plate

Two main courses, two drinks and plus the “Coperto” customary in Italy are listed on the restaurant receipt. In addition, the two euros that the restaurant charged for the plate can also be found. Lucarelli published the photo of the invoice that was sent to her Twitter and briefly describe the case. Her post was viewed over a million times and sparked debate as to whether or not the two euros were justified.

“If I go there, I’ll bring a plate from home,” wrote one user under the picture. “Restaurants like this only deserve to be closed,” was the scathing verdict of another user. Another user sided with the eatery, writing, “It’s amazing to be amazed that those who run a business need to be paid.” One person wondered if a plate was even necessary. “If I had wanted my 3-year-old daughter to taste a dish, I would have put the fork in her hand and asked her to help herself from my plate.”

Restaurant scandal in Italy: woman pays two euros for an empty plate – the operator defends himself

The debate became so wide that even the restaurant spoke up about how totay.it reported. This justified the bill by saying that additional services are also associated with more work and higher resource consumption. “We put the lady who gave the receipt at a table for three because there were two adults and a child,” said owner Ida Germano, how today.it wrote. The woman is said to have ordered a plate of trofie al pesto and a plate of fried anchovies, the owner explained.

Then she is said to have asked for two plates to share the dishes. “So they had a total of four plates and not one.” The restaurant would have only charged one plate since they would also have to pay for the dishwasher. In addition, she stated that the family sat down at a table for four, but only ordered food for one person.

“Also, the prices of the dishes and the service are clearly indicated both outside and on the menu,” she added. Thus, the guests could decide whether they want to stay or prefer to eat somewhere else.

Restaurant visits in Italy: Co-payments trigger a debate

The debate about the co-payment from an empty plate is said to have started with an incident on Lake Como, as leggo.it reported. Here, too, guests complained that they had to pay two euros for a second plate. They had ordered a toast which they wanted to be served on two plates instead of one. The surcharge was also discussed further in the current case in Finalborgo.

Not only the restaurant prices can cause trouble for tourists. Italy has also tightened its road and etiquette rules. Anyone who breaks this must expect high fines. Therefore, vacationers should consider these 15 laws you need to know. (vk)