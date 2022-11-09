Tropical Storm Nicole, whose winds are already reaching 70 miles per hour (110 km/h) and are still going to get higher, is approaching the Great Abaco Island of the Bahamas on Wednesday on its way to the east coast of Florida, where It will make landfall as a hurricane tonight.

According to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), Nicole is about 60 miles (100 km) east-northeast of Greater Abaco and about 240 miles (385 km) east of West Palm Beach, Florida..

Nicole is a large tropical storm, with winds extending outward up to 460 miles (740 km), especially north of its center, the Miami-based entity warned.

It is moving about 13 miles (20 km/h) to the west and its center is expected to approach or pass over the northwestern islands of the Bahamas and tonight be near the east coast of Florida, where it will make landfall in somewhere between Boca Raton and the border of Flagler and Volusia counties, further north.



Nicole will then cross central and northern Florida to reach southern Georgia on Thursday. and will continue through the Carolinas on Friday.

A hurricane watch is in effect for the Abacos, Berry, Bimini and Grand Bahama Islands in the northwestern Bahamas, and a stretch of Florida’s Atlantic coast from Boca Raton to the Florida line between Flagler and Volusia counties.

Other advisories are in effect for other islands in the Bahamas and areas from inland Florida and from the US Atlantic coast to South Carolina.

One of Nicole’s greatest dangers is storm surge, which can cause sea level rise of up to 5 feet (1.5 meters), according to the NHC.

A large area of ​​the coast of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina is already under surveillance for this reason.

Nicole is expected to weaken as it moves across Florida and the southeastern United States Thursday through Friday and is likely to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday night.

Among Nicole’s dangers, in addition to wind, rain and storm surge, are tornadoes. The NHC warned that they could occur in Florida, southeastern Georgia and southern Carolina as the storm passes.

EFE