During the storms in Austria, a huge stone and mud avalanche went off in the Rauris Valley (Pinzgau). The first aerial photos are now available.
Salzburg – Green, lush alpine meadows in the Rauris Valley (Austria) have disappeared. Gray boulders and mud masses can be seen. It looks like a lunar landscape. The first aerial photos after the storm in Austria now make the enormous damage visible. An area the size of 24 soccer fields is covered with rubble several meters high. The Pilatuskar was removed up to 100 meters.
Storm murmurs area of 24 soccer fields – pictures show overwhelming extent in Raurisertal
“It’s unbelievable what quantities have been flushed into the valley here,” said Gebhard Neumayr, according to a press release after the first flight over the area at the head of the Rauris valley. And there is still a lot of material on the mountain that could thunder down into the valley in storms. State geologists should measure the area in detail using a laser scan, announced the area manager of the torrent and avalanche control Pinzgau.
Severe weather in Austria carried away the whole Kar – expert warns of further stone debris flows
Neumayr himself is surprised by the impressions from the air: “One example: Pilatuskar is located above Kolm Saigurn, below Lake Pilatus. This was eroded 70 to 100 meters deep by the flow of water.” Even for him, this is a completely new dimension. “I am convinced that the thawing of the permafrost is responsible for this. We will certainly have to continue to monitor this closely.”
Mure devastates the Rauris Valley in Austria: the scree lies meters high
In Kolm Saigurn, an area of 24 hectares, mostly agricultural land, was slaughtered. The rubble from the Pilatuskar now lies meters high there.
“Fortunately, main residences in the valley or the Friends of Nature House and the Hotel Ammerer were not and are not endangered, although there are still vast amounts of material on the mountain that could be transported down into the valley in future storms,” says Gebhard Neumayr.
The road at Kolm Saigurn has been completely destroyed. 50 people were cut off from the outside world and were flown out on Tuesday. Access to Kolm Saigurn is closed until further notice. In the Ötztal (Tyrol) an important road was washed away. On the Internet, Austrians make fun of German vacationers.
In Pongau and Pinzgau, the clean-up work continues at full speed. In Rauris, around 30 excavators and dump trucks are in use to push the mud and boulders out of the Rauriser Ache stream bed, reports the ORF. Trees that were swept away would have to be removed so that the water does not accumulate the next time it rains.
Storms also raged in Italy. A rock avalanche fell on Lake Garda road. (ml)
#Storm #murmurs #area #soccer #fields #pictures #show #extent
Leave a Reply