Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Split

During the storms in Austria, a huge stone and mud avalanche went off in the Rauris Valley (Pinzgau). The first aerial photos are now available.

Salzburg – Green, lush alpine meadows in the Rauris Valley (Austria) have disappeared. Gray boulders and mud masses can be seen. It looks like a lunar landscape. The first aerial photos after the storm in Austria now make the enormous damage visible. An area the size of 24 soccer fields is covered with rubble several meters high. The Pilatuskar was removed up to 100 meters.

Storm murmurs area of ​​24 soccer fields – pictures show overwhelming extent in Raurisertal

“It’s unbelievable what quantities have been flushed into the valley here,” said Gebhard Neumayr, according to a press release after the first flight over the area at the head of the Rauris valley. And there is still a lot of material on the mountain that could thunder down into the valley in storms. State geologists should measure the area in detail using a laser scan, announced the area manager of the torrent and avalanche control Pinzgau.

Severe weather in Austria: debris fell into the valley. Aerial photos from August 31, 2023 show a mudslide area in Kolm Saigurn in the Rauris Valley. © WLV/Gebhard Neumayr

Severe weather in Austria carried away the whole Kar – expert warns of further stone debris flows

Neumayr himself is surprised by the impressions from the air: “One example: Pilatuskar is located above Kolm Saigurn, below Lake Pilatus. This was eroded 70 to 100 meters deep by the flow of water.” Even for him, this is a completely new dimension. “I am convinced that the thawing of the permafrost is responsible for this. We will certainly have to continue to monitor this closely.”

Storms in Austria: masses of water tore a 70 to 100 meter deep ditch in the Pilatuskar (middle of the picture) above the end of the valley in the Rauris Valley. © WLV/Gebhard Neumayr

Mure devastates the Rauris Valley in Austria: the scree lies meters high

In Kolm Saigurn, an area of ​​24 hectares, mostly agricultural land, was slaughtered. The rubble from the Pilatuskar now lies meters high there.

“Fortunately, main residences in the valley or the Friends of Nature House and the Hotel Ammerer were not and are not endangered, although there are still vast amounts of material on the mountain that could be transported down into the valley in future storms,” ​​says Gebhard Neumayr.

Severe weather in Austria: While the clean-up work is underway, the extent of the damage becomes visible, as shown here in Rauris. © FF Rauris

The road at Kolm Saigurn has been completely destroyed. 50 people were cut off from the outside world and were flown out on Tuesday. Access to Kolm Saigurn is closed until further notice. In the Ötztal (Tyrol) an important road was washed away. On the Internet, Austrians make fun of German vacationers.

Heavy floods in Germany, Austria and Italy, snow in the Alps – the pictures View photo gallery

In Pongau and Pinzgau, the clean-up work continues at full speed. In Rauris, around 30 excavators and dump trucks are in use to push the mud and boulders out of the Rauriser Ache stream bed, reports the ORF. Trees that were swept away would have to be removed so that the water does not accumulate the next time it rains.

Storms also raged in Italy. A rock avalanche fell on Lake Garda road. (ml)