This has never happened before at this European Football Championship: a centre forward as Man of the Match. One who was on the pitch for just ten minutes and came on as a substitute for England’s iconic striker Harry Kane.

Ollie Watkins, fourth in the Premier League goalscoring list for the 2023/24 season, from fourth-placed Aston Villa, scored perhaps the goal of his life in the European Championship semi-final (90th+1 minute) to give England a 2-1 win over the Netherlands, thus lifting the Three Lions into the Berlin final on Sunday against Spain (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the European Football Championship, on ARD and on MagentaTV).