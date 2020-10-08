The weather is dominated by clouds and cool temperatures even on the Thursday of the first week of October. At lunchtime, the 20 degree mark is scratched – then the numbers fall.

Stuttgart – The first week of October really had nothing to do with a golden autumn. That won’t change on Thursday either. The morning is cloudy, there are also individual showers, the temperatures are between 10 degrees in the morning and even 19 degrees in the afternoon. After the week’s maximum temperature, the numbers steadily drop for the next week. A storm low that moves from the British Isles towards Scandinavia reaches the Federal Republic. This means that thunderstorms and strong gusts are possible; they mainly affect northern Germany.

As BW24 * reports, a storm reached Germany. Thursday scratches the 20 degree mark, then the temperatures drop.

The weather in the State capital Stuttgart Since the beginning of the week has been consistently wet and cold and with mild temperatures (BW24 * reported). That doesn’t change on Thursday and the following days either. *BW24 is part of the Ippen-Digital network.