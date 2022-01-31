Home page world

From: Marc Dimitriu

Heavy snowfall and gusts threaten in Bavaria.

After a violent storm weekend in Germany, the weather is calming down slightly. Nevertheless, it remains stormy. In the south of Bavaria there is even a red alert.

Update from January 31, 11:04 a.m.: In the meantime, there is also an official storm warning against snow drifts in large parts of the south-west of Baden-Württemberg. The red alert now applies in several counties.

Storm warning in southern Germany: red alert in Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria.

Storm low Nadia claims several deaths: situation in the north calms down – hurricane now hits west and south

First report from January 31, 2022:

Munich – That was a stormy weekend in Germany. But after the storm Nadia caused damage, especially in northern Germany, and caused several accidents, the new week should start with somewhat calmer weather. On the North Sea coast and in the west, the German Weather Service (DWD) expected gusts of wind of up to 88 km/h for early Monday. It can snow in the western low mountain ranges.

In the south of Bavaria in the Alps, the red alert applies for Monday, from the morning it should snow heavily – with snowdrifts from gusts of wind. Up to a meter of fresh snow could come down, and there is also a warning about ice. There are also warnings of gusts of wind and snowfall in the west and south-west, but it will not be as severe here as in Bavaria.

Weather: Storm low Nadia caused severe damage and one death in northern Germany at the weekend

According to the meteorologists, the following applies to the rest of the country: It will be grey, windy, wet and occasionally snow will fall even down to the low altitudes. At the weekend, hurricane Nadia swept across northern Germany with dangerous gusts. In Beelitz, Brandenburg, a pedestrian died because an election poster was blown over and fell on him. In Bremen, a person suffered serious injuries in a park when a tree fell on him, and in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, a 16-year-old had an accident: he drove his motorcycle into a fallen tree and was seriously injured. In Berlin alone, the emergency services had to move out about 250 times due to the storm on Sunday night.

According to the DWD, the highest wind speed was measured on Sunday morning on the Hallig Hooge in North Frisia at 127 km/h. A severe storm surge temporarily flooded the fish market in Hamburg’s Altona district, and there were also storm surges on other sections of the coast. In northern Germany in particular, individual trains were cancelled.

Weather: Hurricane also hit neighboring countries hard

The storm also claimed fatalities in neighboring countries: in northern Poland, a 27-year-old died when a tree fell on his car, in the Czech Republic a worker died when a five-meter-high wall in an industrial area near Prague collapsed due to the wind and buried him. (md with dpa)