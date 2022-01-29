Storm “Let’s try to fly” – The young people took pleasure in the storm Valtteri and finally managed to kite-fly with a tarpaulin

The Valtteri snowstorm arrived in the metropolitan area during Saturday night and brought with it a strong gust of wind and a snowstorm. The storm inspired flight experiments.

In Helsinki A car parked on the shore of Kaivopuisto before seven in the evening on Saturday, surrounded by four young people. From the tailgate of the car, a large tarpaulin peeked at someone doing something.

“Let’s try to fly,” said one of the young people.

A group of young people, or siblings Mary, Joel and Mikael Immonen as well as their cousins Annina Hemmo had arrived from Nurmijärvi to admire the storm.

“It was considered that there would be a lot of wind in Helsinki,” Hemmo said.

On the car trip, some idea was formed: if the ends of a plastic press were tied with strings, could the tarpaulin fly young people?

“There has never been such a thing, there was such a whim,” Maria Immonen said.

Clock approached seven in the evening, and the storm was already upon the city. The wet snow came horizontally.

The young people headed from the car to Kaivopuisto, sledges were taken under their arms.

The tarpaulin was spread, strings were wrapped around all the arms. Then came a strong gust of wind: the tarpaulin takes off! It whirled in the wind like a powerful wild animal fighting shackles.

From Maria Immon, the rope escaped, and the whole tarpaulin lands on the ground.

Annina Hemmo tried to fly with a tarpaulin, finally the kiteboarding was successful in the Valtteri storm.

Next the crew set out to rise to the observatory. Maybe they could stand or sit on their sleds and let the wind catching the tarpaulin carry it, like in a kiteboarding.

The task was not easy. First one sledge escaped, then another. The strings tied to the tarpaulin were broken.

“This tarpaulin is really pulling loud,” someone shouted in the wind.

In the end, the seemingly impossible activity succeeded. All the young people sat in their own sledges, the wind picked up appropriately and the tarpaulin took off.

They successfully hiked several meters.