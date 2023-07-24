Home page World

Christoph Gschossmann

In Switzerland, a storm devastates an entire town. Local authorities speak of a tornado. A person dies.

Munich/La Chaux-de-Fonds – The record heat is not the only weather phenomenon going crazy this summer: Switzerland was hit by a violent tornado on Monday afternoon (July 24), according to local authorities. The storm in the town of La Chaux-de-Fonds left a trail of devastation in the Alpine country. Houses were covered, trees uprooted, windows shattered and rail traffic disrupted. Videos circulating on social media show the extent of the destruction in the western Swiss town near the French border.

Tornado in Switzerland: Storm leaves a path of devastation – at least one dead

The recordings from the city of 36,000 in the canton of Neuchâtel show extreme winds. “It was scary. I have never experienced such a storm in Switzerland! Everything flew through the air, ”said a local resident to the View. She continued: “Now all the roads are closed here, trees have fallen, everything is destroyed.”

In Neuchâtel, the authorities speak of a tornado, but the experts are still skeptical. The Swiss Federal Office for Meteorology and Climatology Meteoschweiz wrote about gusts of wind, so-called downbursts. However, the office also wanted to “not definitely rule out” a tornado.

A high-voltage line near the railway tracks was also completely destroyed. A mast buckled because of the wind. The police have not yet given an exact number of victims and asked the population to avoid the affected area. According to eyewitnesses, the storm did not last long, but caused major damage. According to police, one person died in the storm. A construction crane overturned in the station district and hit a car that caught fire. Numerous other people are said to have been injured.

Storm in Switzerland: Swimming pool staff prevented disaster – “We would all have died”

Weather News indicated the maximum wind speed at 217 kilometers per hour. However, there is no official confirmation of this value yet. “Significant damage” was caused in rail traffic, it said. “SBB teams are on site assessing the damage. It is currently not possible to say when rail traffic can be resumed. ”Power outages are also to be expected.

A tornado caused devastation in the Swiss town of La Chaux-de-Fonds. © Screenshoot/Twitter.com

The staff at the Piscine des Mélèzes swimming pool acted at lightning speed. “If the pool had been evacuated five minutes later, we would all have died,” said an eyewitness.

The German Weather Service is currently warning of severe thunderstorms and hurricane gusts in several districts south of Munich. The warning app Katwarn also triggers. The first warnings were already issued on Sunday. (cgsc)