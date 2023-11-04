Enel says that most of the service will resume by next Tuesday (7.nov)

At least 2.1 million people have been without power in São Paulo since the storm with winds of 100 km/h that hit the capital of São Paulo and cities in the state’s metropolitan region last Friday (3.Nov.2023). The data comes from Enel, a private energy company that provides the service for part of the location.

According to the latest bulletin released at 3pm this Saturday (Nov 4) by the State of São Paulo, the rainfall left 6 people dead. Being:

1 in Limeira, hit by a wall;

1 in Osasco, after a tree fell on a car;

1 in Santo André, hit by debris that fell from a building;

1 in Suzano due to a fallen tree; It is

2 in São Paulo, capital, due to falling trees.

In a note, Enel declared that “2.1 million customers have been impacted since Friday, of which around 600,000 have had their power restored. The company is gradually reestablishing the service, giving priority to the most critical cases, such as essential services.”

The company also said that due to “complexity of the repair and the need to reconstruct sections of the network”the expectation is that most customers will have their services reestablished by next Tuesday (Nov 7).

The note stated that it will be necessary to replace cables, poles and transformers. For this reason, some customers will have to wait longer for their power to be restored.

“The distributor has a total mobilization of teams on several fronts, such as call center and operations, for this service”, said Enel, in a note. According to the company, the number of professionals in the field increased by 3 times.

WATER SUPPLY

Also according to information from the government, Civil Defense responded to around 100 water shortages throughout the State, due to damage to walls, houses and roofing of properties.

Until the last bulletin, the most critical points of water shortages are:

Americanópolis; Saint Matthew; Itaquera; Vila Mariana; Vila Clara; Saint Etelvina; Guaianases; Tiradentes City; Mascot Village; Vila Santa Catarina; Joaniza Village; Large field,; Jardim Promissão; Quarry; Ademar City; Flora Farm; Morumbi; Capão Redondo; Itapecerica da Serra; Mauá; Cotia; Saint Andrew; Diadem; Osasco; Barueri; Guarulhos; Taboao da Serra; Itaquaquecetuba; Biritiba Mirim; It is Suzano.

“Sabesp is working on an emergency basis to supply critical locations with tanker trucks. There is still no forecast for the full restoration of regular water supply”reported the government bulletin.

According to the CBMESP (Fire Department of the State of São Paulo), there were 528 calls for falling trees in the metropolitan region alone from 0 am to 12:35 pm this Saturday (Nov 4). In total, there have been 1,300 calls since Friday.

Through his official account on X (formerly Twitter), the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), showed solidarity with the population affected by the storms.

“We deeply regret the deaths of six people who were victims of falling trees and walls due to last night’s storm. The entire State of São Paulo suffered from an extreme weather event, marked by heavy rain and strong gusts of wind, with the metropolitan region of Campinas being the most affected”, he wrote.

Tarcísio also stated that firefighters and Civil Defense are serving the population, as well as “support affected municipalities to restore power and free up roads compromised by fallen trees. Sabesp teams are also working to restore the water supply, which was impacted by the power outages.”