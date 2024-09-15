The rainy season that affects the Czech Republic Since Thursday he has left 260,000 homes without electricity, Almost half of them are in the northwestern region of Moravia-Silesia, Czech public television reported on Sunday. CT24.

In that region, a total of 114,000 households are found without electricity supply. It is followed by Olomouc, in the east of the country, with 34,000 affected; South Moravia, in the southeast, with 30,000; Hradec Kralove, in the center of the country, with 25,000; and the northern region of Liberec, with 16,000.

The CEZ power company, the largest energy company in the Czech Republic, recorded this morning 240 breakdowns in its high voltage network and Hundreds of failures on low voltage lines.

The situation in Olomouc is worse than in 1997, when 49 people died and caused damages of millions of eurosaccording to the governor of the region, Josef Suchánek.

Today, in this area, the Morava River It is in the third and highest degree of river activity at several points along its banks, which increases the risk of flooding.

Until this morning, some 2,000 people were evacuated in the town of Jesenice, located between the Olomouc and Moravian-Silesian regions, in the northwest.

Evacuations continue in the Sumperk area, also located in the Olomouc region, specifically in the villages of Hanušovice, Leština, Třeština and Loučná nad Desnou,

In addition, evacuation has also been ordered the town of Cesky Tesin and parts of Kernov, both in the northwestern Moravian-Silesian region.

Despite the magnitude of the stormno fatalities have been confirmed. Nevertheless, A vehicle with three occupants was submerged in water in Lipova-Lazne, in Moravia-Silesia, and remains whereabouts unknown.

In the capital, Prague, the flow of the Vltava has reached 835 cubic metres per second, placing the river in the second degree of emergency due to flooding.

However, still far from the maximum degree of threat, which is declared when the flow exceeds 1,000 cubic meters per second.

