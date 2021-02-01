By 14.00 on Monday, the emergency services had responded to 47 incidents in Mallorca that were the consequence of high winds.

Storm Justine brought down trees and damaged buildings, almost half of the incidents having been in Palma. There were seven in Inca, the interior of the island having been placed on orange alert by Aemet until 9pm on Monday. Coastal areas were on yellow alert for wind and rough seas.

There were gusts over 100 kilometers per hour in parts of the Tramuntana – Alfabia (118.4 km / h) and Formentor (123.9 km / h) – and up to 100 km / h in Inca, Binissalem and Sa Pobla.