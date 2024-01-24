Home page World

An empty concourse at Edinburgh Waverley Station. Storm “Jocelyn” has caused new traffic disruptions and further damage in Great Britain. © Jane Barlow/PA Wire/dpa

After “Isha” comes “Joceyln”: The second storm is causing chaos in Great Britain this week. Among other things, train traffic is severely restricted.

Edinburgh – The second storm this week caused new traffic disruptions and further damage in Great Britain on Wednesday night. With wind speeds of up to 156 kilometers per hour, storm “Jocelyn” swept across Wales and Scotland and large parts of England, bringing heavy rainfall in some places.

Scottish rail operator ScotRail completely suspended operations on Tuesday evening. The company said the standstill could last until the afternoon on Wednesday because the entire route network had to be checked. Several rail companies operating routes between England and Scotland also suspended services.

The search was suspended overnight in south Wales for a person who had reportedly fallen into the sea. There was some flooding in the northern English city of York. Several flights had to be canceled at the airports in the Irish capital Dublin and Glasgow in the evening. Several motorway bridges were closed due to high wind speeds, including the important Queen Elizabeth II Bridge over the River Thames east of London.

Storm “Jocelyn” hit the British Isles just two days after storm “Isha” caused severe damage on Monday night. At least two people died in accidents related to the storm. In the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, thousands of households were still cut off from power on Wednesday due to the effects of the first storm. dpa