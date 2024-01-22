The fatalities were recorded in Scotland and Derry, Northern Ireland, while thousands of people were left without electricity, authorities reported this Monday, January 22, as Storm Isha hits the United Kingdom and Ireland. The weather phenomenon, which dumps heavy rain and gusts of wind of about 160 kilometers per hour, also caused the cancellation of dozens of flights and train trips.

Scotland is the worst affected, amid gusty winds causing all train services to be cancelled. The authorities were also forced to suspend dozens of flights from Edinburgh and Glasgow airports.

Fairly Scotland records one of the two fatalities due to the powerful climate phenomenon. This is an 85-year-old man who lost his life when the vehicle he was traveling in collided with a fallen tree. Another driver died in Derrya city also known as Londonderry, in Northern Ireland.

The UK Met Office had issued an unusual general wind warning for the entire territory before Storm Isha reached its peak in the early hours of Monday, January 22. Hours later a gust of 160 kilometers per hour was recorded at the Brizlee Wood radar station, in the northeast of England.

Several major roads in Scotland and northern England were closed due to high winds, fallen trees or overturned trucks. Superintendent Davy Beck of the Police Service of Northern Ireland said many roads in that region remained impassable on Monday morning.

“There is also an ongoing risk of a significant amount of debris on the road network, as wind speeds remain high throughout Monday,” the official noted.

Storm Isha leaves thousands without power

About 230,000 homes and businesses were left without power in Ireland and 40,000 in neighboring Northern Ireland.

In the latter, the authorities reported the damage suffered by the fall of several trees on the iconic beech avenue The Dark Hedges, popularized in the 'Game of Thrones' series, one of the most popular attractions in the region.

A car is damaged by a fallen tree during Storm Isha in Linlithgow, Scotland, United Kingdom, on January 22, 2024. © Reuters/Lesley Martin

UK Power Networks said it had restored power to most properties that had lost power in the east and south-east of England, but around 45,000 homes in Northern Ireland remained without power.

The storm causes extensive damage to air and land transportation

Trains in some areas of southern England were affected, including services between London and Gatwick Airport.

The Scottish railway operator also stopped train service on the night of Sunday, January 21, and until rush hour on Monday.

Network Rail, which owns rail infrastructure in England, Scotland and Wales, said it was imposing speed limits on most lines to prevent engines from hitting fallen trees and other debris.

In addition, The authorities were forced to divert several air routes, including a flight from the Canary Islands to Dublin that ended in Bordeaux, France.

People wait at Waverley station as trains are canceled following Storm Isha, in Edinburgh, UK, on ​​January 22, 2024. © Reuters/Lesley Martin

The weather conditions also caused the closure of dozens of schools, mostly in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The Met Office reported that the storm is expected to “gradually move away.”

Ireland and the United Kingdom have been hit since the autumn by a series of storms that felled trees, caused power outages and caused flooding along river valleys. Isha is the ninth named storm since September.

With Reuters, AP and EFE