Home page World

From: Sarah Neumeyer

Split

Breaking news © Ippen Media

Around 100 passengers on a cruise ship were injured in a storm off Spain. The British company Saga Cruises announced this to the British news agency PA on Tuesday.

Portsmouth – Around 100 passengers on a cruise ship were injured in a storm off Spain. Five people were seriously injured, but the vast majority were slightly injured. The seriously injured guests had to be treated in the medical center of the ship “Spirit of Discovery”, the British company Saga Cruises told the British news agency PA on Tuesday. In total there were around 1,000 travelers on board.

According to PA information, the ship was on a 14-day trip to the Canary Islands at the weekend. The stop in Las Palmas had already been canceled due to bad weather and the crew wanted to go to the port of La Coruna, but it was closed. The crew then decided to return to Great Britain – and were caught in the storm in the Bay of Biscay. During the storm, the propulsion safety system was activated, the ship turned sharply to the left and then suddenly came to a stop. The passengers were injured in the abrupt movement.

On Monday evening the “Spirit of Discovery” reached the port of Portsmouth on the southern English Channel coast. (dpa)