NAfter a short but violent storm with heavy hail, the city of Worms in Rhineland-Palatinate was transformed into a white winter landscape on Tuesday. Photos on the Worms Fire Department and Civil Protection website showed streets covered in white and close-ups of massive hailstones. According to the fire department, there were a total of 120 missions due to the storm by 10 p.m.

The professional fire brigade and the voluntary units are “getting involved where it is already possible,” it said on the website in the evening.

Accordingly, cellars and streets were flooded. In some parts of the city – including Herrnsheim, Pfeddersheim and Wiesoppenheim – windows were broken and cars were damaged. At times the emergency numbers were overloaded, although the number of answering points was increased at the beginning of the storm.

According to the Worms fire department, the roads were last passable late in the evening, but there could still be disruptions, they said. The fire department advised against avoidable trips. However, just several kilometers further in the direction of Weinstrasse, not a single drop of rain fell on the ground, as residents from the Palatinate reported to the FAZ.

Scooter driver struck by lightning

Further north of Rhineland-Palatinate, in the Rhein-Land district, a person died after being struck by lightning. According to the police, the person was riding his scooter and died at the scene.

In the Cochem-Zell district, which lies on the Moselle, lightning struck a residential building. The burning roof structure was extinguished and there were no injuries. According to the police, there was no electricity in some areas for around five hours due to the storm in the Rhein-Hunsrück district. The Koblenz police headquarters reported twelve “bad weather-related traffic accidents” with two slightly injured and two seriously injured.