Storm in Venice, where high tide reached 180 cm. Successfully stopped the tide from the bulkheads of the Mose, running from 2am

At 9.50 today 22 November the peak tide reached i 180cm offshore, in front of the port mouth of the Venice Lido, more than the 160 centimeters announced. But thanks to the lifting of the bulkheads of the Mose, completed in all the inlets from 2 in the morning, Venice has remained dry, except for some areas of Piazza San Marco. The tide peak at Punta della Salute, in the Grand Canal, thanks to the action of the Mose was “only” 66 cm.

Without the Mose 82% of the historic city would have been flooded. The forecasts gave a peak of 160 centimeters, the third by gravity after the tides of November 4, 1966 (194) and November 12, 2019 (187). The mayor of Venice Louis Brugnarocelebrated the effectiveness of the Mose in a tweet: “6 o’clock, all the barriers of the Mose are raised. The emergency forces are activated, the City is protected”.

What is Moses

The Mose barrier systempositioned to defend the Venice lagoon and to mitigate the inconvenience caused by the rising water level, was tested in October 2020, but its inauguration is scheduled for September 2023. It consists of four barriers and 78 mobile and independent bulkheads, fixed to the seabed and activated when the sea level exceeds 110 cm.

Comments from politics

“Speaking of major works, at the moment the Mose is in operation in Venice which is facing the highest tide for 50 years now, it reaches 2 meters and without those barriers Venice would be submerged in a catastrophic way: therefore it is aextraordinary engineering feat that is saving a world heritage sitewithout that incredible engineering work Venice would be under water”. This is the declaration of the Minister of Infrastructure and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini at the press conference, which concludes: “Think big and valorise Italian engineers and genius as well as hoping that foreign geniuses like Elon Musk will come to Italy to invest, I think it is fundamental”.

“Decades of idiotic and useless controversy. But when will we learn to consider energy, water and transport infrastructures as an extraordinary means of protecting and enhancing the artistic and natural heritage? How many Moses and Tap before abandoning the culture of no?”. This is the tweet of the leader of the Third Pole, Charles Calenda.

