The major storm that affects much of the United States left thousands of people without electricity and thousands unable to travel by plane on Christmas Eve.

About 200 million people, 60% of the country’s population, are in areas where severe winter storms occur or are expected to occur, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

This great storm, “once in a generation”, as the NWS defined it, began to affect the midwest of the country, but intensified this Friday (23) and has already spread to the east.

As of this Friday morning, more than 3,400 flights had already been cancelled, many of them in major cities such as New York, Detroit, Seattle, Chicago, Denver and Boston, according to data from the air traffic tracking company. FlightAware.

In addition, three regional airports and one international airport (Michigan) are closed, and several have already stopped takeoff operations, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Bad weather also affects bus companies such as Greyhound, the largest in the US, which has already warned that many routes in the northeast or midwest could be canceled or interrupted.

On its website, the National Weather Service warned of the extraordinary nature of this “immense” storm and announced that heavy rains would affect much of the country, especially the east, during the day.

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday (22) that Americans should take the storm “extremely seriously” and follow the recommendations of the authorities.