The death toll from the historic winter superstorm that battered much of the United States around Christmas time has risen to 61, with two new deaths in the eastern United States, officials said on Thursday.

The two deaths occurred in Erie County, New York, where the city of Buffalo, the epicenter of the storm, is located. At least 39 people have died in the region and the death toll is likely to continue to rise, top county official Mark Poloncarz told a news conference.

Among the dead, four were found inside their cars, 11 in homes and 17 outdoors, he said.

With temperatures soaring, authorities feared that a rapid thaw could cause flooding.

“Fortunately, it looks like the flooding will be minimal. There are chances of flooding, but it looks like it won’t be serious,” explained Poloncarz.

Eventually, power was restored to all homes in the county, he added.

The Buffalo region, while accustomed to harsh northern winters, was hit hard by the storm. There was heavy snowfall, icy wind and a sudden drop in temperature.

Bad weather wreaked havoc, to the point where, in many cases, rescue teams themselves were trapped on the front lines.

Local authorities must now respond to critics, who question their handling of the crisis.

The cold was felt to a greater or lesser extent in much of the country, including Texas (south) and Florida (southeast), states little accustomed to such climatic conditions.

The storm also caused severe disruption at airports, with thousands of flights cancelled.