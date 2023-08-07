Home page World

From: Patrick Mayer

Severe storms left images of devastation in southern Austria and northern Slovenia. An affected Styrian cannot hold back his emotions on ZDF.

Munich/St. Johann im Saggautal/Prevalje – Leibnitz in the extreme south of Styria was hit particularly hard. After days of heavy rainfall, the Mur river burst its banks, and landslides and mudslides followed due to the softened ground in many places. In other words, rock avalanches that make their way down slopes with great force.

Storms in Austria and Slovenia: Residents of Styria express their desperation

In addition to the Mur, the hilly region in south-eastern Austria on the border with the Western Balkans is criss-crossed by a number of mountain streams. Exactly this circumstance was also the fate of the small community of Sankt Johann im Saggautal with its almost 2000 inhabitants. A place that is shaped by the aforementioned Saggau and some viticulture. A place that has also been badly devastated in recent days.

Manfred Neukam, a resident of St. Johann im Saggautal, symbolized the desperation of the people in the affected storm areas between Austria, Slovenia and Croatia at the weekend. Because: The older gentleman gave tearful interviews to several media, for example ZDF.

Completely desperate after the storm and the landslides: A resident of St. Johann im Saggautal bursts into tears in the ZDF interview. © Screenshot ZDF

Storms in Austria and Slovenia: Steirer bursts into tears in a ZDF interview

“This is my place, this is where I grew up,” said Neukam in an interview with the “heute journal” in front of a house threatened to collapse. The Austrian Crown newspaper he said: “We don’t have a home anymore, my brother just said on the phone. This is the parents’ house. We sat together once a week.” Mayor Johann Schmid said on ZDF about the landslides: “The bad thing is that we had two days of flooding behind us. Now that – it’s a disaster.”

The river swept everything away, more than 200 houses perished here.

Storms in Austria and Slovenia: In Prevalje, houses are swept away by the water

The situation on the other side of the border is just as dramatic. “The river swept everything away, more than 200 houses sank here,” said Matic Tasic, mayor of the Slovenian industrial municipality of Prevalje. Here, in the Koroška region (Slovenian Carinthia), the otherwise narrow river Miess caused dangerous flooding – occasionally houses were simply swept away by the water masses.

“In some places there is no longer a river bed. There are no more rivers either. There is only water,” explained Secko Sestan, commander of civil protection in Slovenia. In the small country alone with around 2.1 million inhabitants, the damage is said to be in the billions. The Ljubljana government asked the European Union (EU) and the transatlantic defense alliance NATO for technical assistance in dealing with the flood damage, for example by providing helicopters.

Mayor of devastated Prevalje: Matic Tasic. © Screenshot ZDF

Severe weather in Styria: Leibnitz and the southeast declared a disaster area

The Slovenian government estimated the damage caused by the natural disaster at around 500 million euros up to Sunday evening (August 7th). In Styria, Austria, there are no estimates at all. On Sunday, Leibnitz and Southeast Styria were declared a disaster area by the regional authorities until further notice, while the Croatian holiday region of Istria also had to struggle with masses of mud in places – but got off relatively lightly. (pm)