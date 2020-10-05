After violent storms, chaos reigns in northern Italy on the border with France. The Italian civil defense is looking for missing people. Germans are said to be among them.

Heavy storms hit northern Italy on Saturday night.

After heavy rains, houses were torn away and streets were flooded.

The Italian civil defense is looking for missing persons, including Germans.

Update from October 4, 4:32 p.m.: Good news from Italy. After the first Germans missing in the mountains were found on Saturday, the second group was apparently also safely rescued.

As the Italian portal ideawebtv.it reports, the six people (five men, one woman) were brought to the valley “safely and in relatively good condition”. The climbers had been in since Monday Gesso valley on road. After they had not reported to their hotelier as agreed and the weather conditions on site deteriorated drastically, the authorities were turned on.

Storm in Italy: first all-clear in the mountains – four German missing people found

Update from October 3, 9 p.m.: Four Germans missing after storms in Italy have been found, reports the AFP news agency, citing the Italian civil defense. It is about the grandparents with their two grandchildren. A total of 21 out of 22 missing people are in the vicinity of the Tenda Pass on the french side of the border was discovered, a spokeswoman for the Italian civil defense told the news agency on Saturday evening. Among them are two Germans with their grandchildren living in Italy. The 21 missing persons would now be brought to Limone, Italy, by helicopter. A man in Italy is still missing after he was swept away by the water in his vehicle. So far, two people have died in the storm in Italy.

The Italian Province Piedmont now has the state of emergency called out. This is tweeted by the President of the Piedmont Region, Alberto Cirio.

After storms in Italy: Germans missing while trekking – grandparents and grandchildren in the border region among missing people

First report from October 3, 2020

Turin – Masses of water have wreaked havoc in northern Italy. Extreme rains have flooded streets, caused landslides and simply tore houses away. Several people are missing. Particularly in the northern Italian region of Piedmont there is a state of emergency. According to the authorities, 22 people are initially missing in the provinces of Cuneo, Vercelli and Biella. A 36-year-old was found dead in the Vercelli area. These are the numbers at the moment, but they are constantly changing, said President of the Piedmont Region, Alberto Cirio, to Sky TG24.

After storms in Italy and France – German trekking group missing

The media report that there are also Germans among the missing. A German trekking group did not initially contact a hotelier. He should join after a multi-day tour Terme di Valdieri pick up.

As reported by the Italian newspaper La Stampa, it is six Germans. According to the hotelier, the group has been in since Monday Gesso valley on road. The situation is critical there, but his guests have only agreed to return for Sunday.

In his opinion, “missing” would not be the right term, emphasized the hotelier in an interview La Stampa. They do not even know that they are being searched for. There is no contact. In addition, the mobile phone coverage in the mountains is very poor. “That is the real tragedy of these mountains,” he told the newspaper. The Germans are said to be on a special photo tour through the mountains. There is no set schedule to take pictures of the unspoiled nature. A freelance photographer who lives in Bavaria leads the group, the host continues. They should be very well equipped and be able to provide for themselves. They are not people who dare to venture into dangerous areas. In any case, the hotelier says he drives to the agreed meeting point to pick up the group by car, as planned, if the six are not found beforehand.

Violent storms hit the border region between southern France and northern Italy.

Chaos after storms in Italy and France: grandparents and grandchildren missing

Four other Germans are missing in the Alpine region between Italy and France. It is about Grandparents with their two grandchildren, reports the AFP news agency. A spokeswoman for civil defense confirmed that. The missing people have names that sound Italian. Further details are initially unknown.

Severe weather in Italy – “Orange” alert

The storm situation in Italy remains tense. Heavy rain, thunderstorms with hail and strong gusts of wind are on the horizon. The Italian Ministry of Civil Protection has issued a new severe weather warning for regions in Italy. As a result, it can rain heavily again in Piedmont on Sunday morning. Even in Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Liguria and Tuscany, something comes from heaven. Storm is brewing on the coast. (ml)

