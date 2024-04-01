Video

The moment the roof of an airport collapses due to the ongoing violent storm. Dozens of passengers were waiting for the torrential rains to subside and their planes could take off safely when the roof of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, Assam, India literally split open, pouring a huge amount of water into the cabin. structure. None of those present were injured. Airport authorities said the accident was caused by strong winds and a damaged exhaust pipe.



