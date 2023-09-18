Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Split

Greece is struggling with the severe consequences of the floods that have destroyed parts of the country. The food supply is particularly a cause for concern.

Larisa – After the severe storm in central Greece, the local effects are devastating. The floods in the Thessaly region not only cost numerous lives, but also destroyed many houses and agricultural areas. In particular, the failing harvest and farmers’ livelihood crisis could now have far-reaching consequences for all of Greece.

According to experts, a quarter of annual agricultural production was destroyed after the severe storm in Greece and around 110,000 animals drowned in the floods. The severely affected region of Thessaly is one of the country’s main agricultural suppliers and “granary”. According to information from the Tagesspiegel Fertile local soils are sometimes covered by a layer of mud more than half a meter thick, making it impossible for agricultural businesses to harvest. It could therefore take five years until the soil is fertile again.

Storm in Greece has serious consequences for agriculture: “The catastrophe is biblical”

The president of the farmers’ association of Thessaly “Thesgi”, Panagiotis Kalfoutzos, told the Daily Mirror: “The catastrophe is biblical.” Up to 55 percent of the association’s members are homeless due to the recent storm. “They don’t care what happened on their farms as long as they have no place to stay and lose everything.”

Dead sheep due to flooding in the Rahula area of ​​Larissa, Thessaly region. © IMAGO/Leonidas Tzekas / Eurokinissi

Farmers in the region are faced with private rubble. Agriculture is therefore out of the question at the moment. Even food that has already been harvested, such as fruit, cannot be delivered to other regions because the transport routes have been partially destroyed. A weekly market manager from Athens fears in conversation with the NDRthat prices for some products will rise sharply. These include basic foods such as olive oil and grains, most of which are grown and produced in Thessaly. Milk and meat production also suffered a severe blow due to the hundreds of thousands of animals that died.

The storm in Greece has dire consequences in the country: food supplies are in jeopardy

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sees his country “at war in times of peace” after the two natural disasters. Climate change and its effects are clearly visible, said the Prime Minister on Saturday in Thessaloniki, as reported by the German Press Agency. “Within two weeks we experienced the worst forest fires and the worst floods in our history.” At least 26 people died in forest fires in Greece this year. The death toll from the latest storm in central Greece recently increased to seventeen.

The reconstruction of the destroyed areas is a main priority alongside the fight against climate change, said Mitsotakis. At the same time, he announced an additional 300 million euros for a special fund to deal with the effects of climate change, doubling its size. The additional money will come, among other things, from an increase in overnight accommodation fees for tourists – “especially in very expensive hotels”. In Meanwhile, fears of a cholera outbreak are growing in Libya following a flood disaster. (nz with dpa material)