OfMartina Lippl shut down

It stays crazy! Violent storms with large hail are also announced on Wednesday in Germany. Torrential rainfalls can be expected at night. No all-clear in sight.

Munich – Monday, Tuesday and now also Wednesday – strong thunderstorms, large hailstorms and torrential rains threaten, including heavy gusts of wind (100 km / h). The German Weather Service (DWD) warns of storms in advance. The focus is currently again on southern Germany. The Black Forest, the Swabian Alb and large parts of Bavaria are particularly affected. Deep “Volker” is responsible for this turbulence.

Severe weather alarm in Germany: hail, hurricane gusts and heavy rain

“And the marmot greets you every day …. (unfortunately)”, the DWD tweeted about the current storm situation in Germany. Things are already starting in the Black Forest, explains DWD meteorologist Robert Hausen in the DWD weather video. Then the Swabian Alb follows and by evening thunderstorms from Switzerland and the Alps spread more and more into southern Germany. Heavy rain with up to 70 liters per square meter is possible on Thursday night, according to the DWD. That is a lot. Sewage systems quickly reach their limits. On Wednesday night, water masses over 60 liters per square meter in the greater Munich area flooded streets and cellars. North of the low mountain range, on the other hand, it remains mostly dry, in the north it is serene. An Azores high ensures noticeably cooler temperatures there.

“South of the Main line, the thunderstorm and severe weather situation continues today,” says meteorologist Dominik Jung from the weather service q.met With. The weather expert fears that there will be considerable local damage again due to full cellars and houses. The heavy hailstorm could destroy entire harvests. That sounds dramatic. But in Austria hailstones the size of hen’s eggs caused record damage of 22 million euros. The hail storm also left a trail of devastation in Bavaria.

Hail over two centimeters is “very likely”, according to the DWD warning report. The warns of “hail up to five centimeters or accumulations of hail” DWD in the “Advance information storm before severe thunderstorm”. The weather service does not rule out hurricane gusts of up to 120 km / h (Bft 12). “In the south we have an increased potential for the formation of tornadoes again today,” says weather expert Jung.

Weather in Germany: when is the hail madness over?

When is this hail madness over? The prognosis is bitter. “This humid, thunderstorm air could stay with us for the next 7 to 14 days with short breaks. It looks like a real thunderstorm summer, ”warns meteorologist Jung. Again and again we would get caught between the fronts. A stable high pressure weather is not in sight in the coming days. On the contrary: In the next few days, the humid air will spread further into the southwest and west of Germany, says DWD meteorologist Robert Hausen. From Thursday to Friday, strong thunderstorms with hail and heavy rain can be expected. A certain calming down of the weather for the weekend seems in sight. But until then, some things may still change. (ml) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA