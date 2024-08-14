In Spain, nine Italians were injured, two of them seriously, after the sailboat they were on crashed into the rocks in Formentera due to the storm that was raging. El Pais reported, according to which the nine were rescued by the island’s firefighters: the two seriously injured are a man, who had a finger amputated, and a woman who suffered serious trauma to a leg, while the others suffered minor injuries or bruises. The accident occurred in the town of Cala Saona.