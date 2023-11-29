Dubai (AFP) – Before the start of COP28 in Dubai, the Emirati president of the UN climate conference, Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, rejected this Wednesday, November 29, wanting to use his position to promote his country’s oil projects abroad, as stated. he stated in documents revealed this week.

Al-Jaber, highly criticized for months by NGOs and Western parliamentarians for his dual role as head of COP28 and the national oil company Adnoc, defends a line that he describes as realistic and says he wants to be a bridge between the Gulf and the countries that demand the rapid release of oil.

But the numerous documents revealed on Monday by the Research group Center for Climate Reporting and the BBC question this.

The documents, transmitted by a “whistleblower”, are reports intended for Sultan Al-Jaber where the topics that he had to address with representatives of foreign governments in meetings that dealt with the COP appeared.

Those reports contained mentions of the two companies he runs, Adnoc and the renewable energy company Masdar.and were used in meetings with almost 30 countries.

They discussed the presence of Adnoc and Masdar in the country in question and their commercial potential, as in the case of an Adnoc diesel and kerosene supply project in Kenya or an Adnoc petrochemical project in Brazil.

“These accusations are false, incorrect, inaccurate,” said Sultan Al-Jaber in Dubai, responding to journalists during an event at the COP28 headquarters, on the eve of its opening.

“Do you think that the United Arab Emirates or I need the COP or the presidency of the COP to establish agreements or trade relations?” he asked.

“I’ve never, ever seen these formulations, never used them,” he said. “Sometimes they tell me that I have to talk to the States and the oil and gas companies to put pressure on them, and sometimes they tell me that I can’t do it,” he added, in his first public statements on the subject.

Storm at the COP

The COP28 presidency did not question the authenticity of the documents, which represent a serious blow to Al Jaber’s image.

During two weeks, negotiators from nearly 200 countries will debate publicly and privately in Dubai whether to explicitly mention oil and gas in official decisionswhich no COP has achieved to date.

Al Jaber was caught “red-handed,” former UN Climate Chief Christiana Figueres said on social network X, comparing the revelations to the diesel scandal that hit Volkswagen in 2015.

For their part, several US senators, led by Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse, who have been denouncing the influence of lobbyists in the COP for months, considered that these revelations question “the integrity of the entire conference.”

American climatologist Michael Mann called for Al-Jaber’s immediate resignation or a boycott of COP28.

The NGOs, very involved in the COP, did not get that far, and after months of work they are waiting for historic decisions on financial assistance to vulnerable countries.

The director of the Climate Action Network, Tasneem Essop, which represents hundreds of organizations, only recalled for the moment the “deep responsibility” of the COP organizing countries and their obligation of “integrity, not tainted by partiality or national or personal advantage.” “.