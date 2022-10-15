One person died and another is missing in Crete, hit by a strong storm. According to the Kathimerini newspaper, a 50-year-old man died after the car in which he was traveling was run over by water. Also in Crete, state broadcaster Ert reported, a woman went missing.

The storm, which is now moving east, has hit the Heraklion area with particular force. Due to climatic conditions, at least 20 charter flights were diverted to Athens and other cities because the runway at Heraklion airport was flooded.