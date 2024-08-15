Home World

Two teenagers sought shelter under trees during a thunderstorm in Baden-Württemberg. A 15-year-old was struck by lightning and died.

Welzheim – How the Aalen Police Headquarters reportsa tragic accident occurred on Wednesday evening (14 August) due to a lightning strike in Welzheim (Rems-Murr district).

In the evening, heavy thunderstorms hit the region and two young people sought shelter. They chose a tree to take shelter in. One of the two 15-year-olds was fatally injured by a lightning strike, while his companion of the same age suffered serious injuries and had to be taken to hospital.

Again Newspaper publisher Waiblingen adds that the terrible incident occurred near a model airplane airfield near a field. However, the police do not want to give any further details out of consideration for the deceased’s family.

The next morning, a police spokesman told svr, However, given the nature of the injuries, it is safe to assume that the injury was caused by lightning. The exact circumstances are currently being investigated further.

Correct behavior during a thunderstorm – stay away from trees

Basically, being outside during a thunderstorm is life-threatening, as is the dpa confirmed in their report. However, lightning strikes preferentially into high, isolated points in the terrain – including power poles, towers or individual trees. Therefore, it makes sense to stay away from such high objects. The German Weather Service (DWD) also advises not to stay near bodies of water or metal fences during a thunderstorm.

