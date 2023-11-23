Argentina, who went to bed happy after seeing his team beat Brazil (0-1) and even more so after the conflicts in the stands in the run-up to the match, She is experiencing difficult days and is dismayed after the bomb that Lionel Scaloni dropped at the end of the match: his possible goodbye to the national team.

“Now it’s time, one important thing I wanted to say, to stop the ball. To start thinking, I have a lot of things to think about at this time. These players have given me a lot, they have given a lot to the entire coaching staff… And I need to think, I need to think a lot about what I’m going to do. It’s not goodbye or anything else, but I need to think because the bar is very high and it’s difficult to continue.“were the explosive words of the DT.

The coach responsible for the triumphs in the 2021 Copa América, the 2022 Finalissima and the 2022 World Cup considers that it is difficult to continue winning and that this group needs a coach who has all the possible energy and who is well, although he reiterated the idea that this It is not a definitive farewell.

Is Messi retiring from the Argentina team?

As revealed by journalist Jorge Barril this Thursday, the captain of the Argentine team, Lionel Andrés Messi, would make the radical decision of not continuing with the team if the coach leaves the bench.

“If Scaloni does not continue, Messi does not continue. It is a decision made and there is no chance to change it,” said the communicator in his personal X account.

Reaction from other players and the AFA

Neither the players nor the president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), Claudio Tapiathey expected such words, and the wear and discontent suffered by Pujato surprised the entire Argentine expedition.

Tottenham defender Christian Romero said he was surprised by the coach’s words, but said he hopes it continues. Leandro Paredes, AS Roma player, agrees with Romero’s analysis and stated that “he is the head of the team” and that, therefore, he hopes he stays.

“He will have his reasons but I hope he changes his mind,” declared the former Paris Saint Germain player.

Lionel Scaloni greets Didier Deschamps.

After Scaloni’s shocking statements, many national media began to explain and speculate about the reasons for the coach’s words. They all agree that the origin of the discomfort is not due to the squad or the coaching staff, but rather to the relationship with the AFA board.

In September 2022, an episode took place that revealed that the ways of the federation were not always to the liking of its coach.

The coach was in the middle of renewing his contract when Claudio Tapia published a photo on social networks ensuring that he had already renewed. When asked by the media, Scaloni declared that he had found out from the press itself and that the negotiations were continuing.

The sports channel TyC Sports He spoke about another issue that bothered the former Newell’s Old Boys player: a difference in management, logistics, matches in certain places that he did not like.

Carlos Pagni, newspaper journalist The nation, ensures that Tapia asked the players and the coach for a photo with the official candidate, Sergio Massa, during the electoral campaign, since the politician defeated by Javier Milei in the runoff election is a recognized friend of the AFA leader.

Right now the tension is maximum, and several sources assure that the words of the head of the ‘Scaloneta’ denote his fatigue with the organization, but it seems unlikely, according to journalist Gastón Edul, that he will announce his goodbye in the near future; even more so if you take into account that Argentina has the 2024 Copa América ahead of it, which will be played in the United States.

The historic victory at the Maracaná, which represents Brazil’s first defeat at home in World Cup qualifying in 65 games, was quickly forgotten, and although Scaloni has a contract until December 31, 2026, his words erased the smiles of many, as they feared losing one of the best coaches the Albiceleste had.

With information from EFE.

