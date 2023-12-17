President Javier Milei was in Bahía Blanca, the place most affected by the disaster, with ministers this Sunday (Dec 17)

The storm with winds of up to 150km/h that hit Argentina in the early hours of this Sunday (Dec 17) killed 13 people in the province of Bahía Blanca, around 600 km from the capital Buenos Aires. Another 14 people were seriously injured. 500 thousand Argentines are without electricity.

Faced with the tragedy, President Javier Milei, newly sworn in in office, and part of his government were in the region where the deaths were recorded. The information is from the Argentine newspaper La Nation.

Milei arrived with a delegation made up of 4 ministers, including Patricia Bullrich, head of the Ministry of Security and his opponent in the 1st round of the country's presidential elections.

According to the newspaper, the president declared that it was a storm “unprecedented” which will take “several days for normalization”. Milei also participated in the meetings of a crisis committee formed to deal with the disaster together with Axel Kicillof, governor of the province of Buenos Aires, and Federico Susbielles, mayor of Bahía Blanca.

Rain and strong winds also hit other cities in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Region. At San Fernando airport, the storm overturned several planes parked in the terminal. According to the MetSul meteorology institute, wind gusts of 132 km/h were recorded at the airport. The losses amount to millions of dollars in planes and infrastructure.

Videos circulating on social media show the falling trees and the damage caused by the storm in Buenos Aires:

Watch (2min14s):

The Argentine Meteorological Service reported that the weather situation is under orange alert in different provinces of the country. The agency also asked people to avoid leaving their homes.