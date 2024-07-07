As per the alert issued by Arpa and then by the Civil Protection of Alessandria, around 4.30 pm today, Sunday 7 July, a storm cell darkened the sky of the city and its surroundings, unleashing a storm of wind, rain and a few hailstones that lasted more than half an hour.

The amount of rain that fell was considerable, with streets, squares and sidewalks semi-flooded throughout the city, as also reported by the firefighters: the teams intervened for flooding, especially in garages, fallen trees (from Piazza Genova to Cristo) and some roofs blown off by the wind, in particular between Quattordio and Felizzanoat the gates of Alessandria: here houses and warehouses were hit, while the streets are whitened by 30 centimeters of hail that are being removed with mechanical shovels. No injuries were reported.

Streets covered in hail in Quattordio



Snow-covered streets in Felizzano

The phenomena have been easing since 5pm although there have been several traffic problems along both the A21 and the A26, with several kilometres of tailbacks but, fortunately, no accidents.



A tree felled by the wind in via San Giovanni Bosco, Amag roundabout area

As a precaution, as communicated by the Anteprima group, Paolo Borzacchiello’s show «Be Careful How You Speak» scheduled for this evening, Sunday 7th July at Caserma Valfrè, closing the San Giorgio Festival, it was cancelled: the date will be recovered on September 26th at 9pm at the Teatro AlessandrinoTickets already purchased will remain valid, with the same numbering.