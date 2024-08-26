Honolulu.- Three tropical cyclones were crossing the Pacific Ocean on Monday: Tropical Storm Hone, which brought heavy rain to Hawaii, Hurricane Gilma and further west Tropical Storm Hector, far from the coast of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Hone’s biggest impact was heavy rain and flash flooding that closed roads, downed power lines and damaged trees in parts of the Big Island, said William Ahue, a meteorologist with the Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu.

As of midday Monday, Hone was located 280 miles (450 kilometers) west-southwest of Honolulu with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (110 kph). It was moving west at 13 mph (20 kph).

“There’s no major damage that we’re aware of at this time,” said Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth. “There are no injuries that we’re aware of at this time.”

One family had to be evacuated Sunday due to flooding, Roth said.

Four Big Island schools were closed because of power outages and flooding caused by Hone. Hawaiian Electric said it had restored power to most customers who experienced outages. And state transportation officials warned Monday that Hilo Airport may be busier because of added flights to make up for weekend cancellations.

Julia Neal, who owns a guesthouse on a former sugar plantation in Pahala on the Big Island, said she and some guests were “experiencing tropical storm force winds and torrential rains throughout the night.” She added that “Hone was also a gift in a way, because we have been experiencing so much drought.”

In the eastern Pacific Ocean, Hurricane Gilma strengthened Monday into a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph (175 kph). Gilma was located about 1,160 miles (1865 kilometers) east of Hilo, Hawaii, and was moving west at 8 mph (13 kph).

Gilma is forecast to increase in forward speed but weaken in intensity, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. It is expected to remain a hurricane when it reaches the central Pacific basin on Tuesday.

Farther east, Tropical Storm Hector also gained strength Monday. Hector had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph). It was located about 1,125 miles (1,805 km) west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula and was moving west-northwest at 10 mph (17 kph).