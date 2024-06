Juarez City.- A storm was recorded this afternoon southeast of the city, reported drivers traveling on the Pan-American Highway, at kilometer 20.

The downpour was recorded in that sector of the city, but no damage has been reported so far by the General Coordination of Road Safety, which asks drivers to take extreme precautions.

The Weather Channel reports temperatures of 34 degrees Celsius and partly cloudy, with a 20 percent chance of rain.