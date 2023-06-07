AFPi

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the body that regulates the capital market in the United States, sued, this Tuesday (6), the largest cryptocurrency trading platform in the country, Coinbase, which it accuses of infringing the current regulation, in the most recent setback suffered by this sector.

Without a sectoral regulatory framework approved by Congress, the SEC took control of the regulation of cryptocurrencies, which it considers under its competence.

The complaint affects a sector already weakened by a series of scandalous breaches last year, starting with that of FTX, the second platform in the world, whose directors are accused of using customers’ money without their consent.

Coinbase shares closed down 12.09% at $51.61.

In filing the lawsuit in federal court, the commission argued that Coinbase’s failure to register “deprived investors of significant protections, including SEC inspection, record keeping requirements, and safeguards against conflicts of interest, among others.”

“The SEC’s strategy, with a uniquely repressive focus on the absence of clear rules for the digital asset industry, has a negative effect on the economic competitiveness of the United States and companies like Coinbase, which have proven their commitment to compliance” with the rules, reacted the platform’s legal manager, Paul Grewal, in a message sent to AFP.

“The solution is legislation that defines fair rules, implemented transparently and applied equitably, and not through the courts,” he added. “While we wait, we will continue to operate in the same way”, he highlighted.

During a later congressional hearing, Grewal insisted on “law to enable fair rules” that would allow for transparent, litigation-free development of the industry.

The announcement of the action in a federal court in Manhattan, New York, comes a day after the lawsuit, also by the SEC, against the largest global cryptocurrency trading platform, Binance, accused of having deliberately circumvented the regulation with American clients. The SEC today asked the Justice to freeze the assets of Binance and its founder, Changpeng Zhao.

The market regulator targeted Coinbase for failing to register with the agency as a transaction platform and intermediary for cryptocurrency transactions.

“For the cryptocurrency industry as a whole, lawsuits against two of the most important companies, among the best known, will have an impact on consumer confidence in cryptocurrencies, which had already declined,” summarized Douglas Clark, analyst at Insider Intelligence consultancy.

By the end of 2022, Coinbase had 110 million users and $80 billion (R$417 billion at the time) in assets hosted on its platform.

– ‘Western’ –

The complaint against Coinbase came on the same day as a hearing on cryptocurrency regulation at the House Committee on Agriculture of the US House of Representatives, whose interest in financial markets focuses on agricultural derivatives of commodities.

“The United States is losing ground” to other countries with better-defined legislation, argued Grewal in a previous statement; “pushing technology and innovators abroad for lack of clear rules for cryptocurrencies”.

The country has “a more important place in financial markets because it has gained public trust. Cryptocurrency markets erode that trust,” SEC Chairman Gary Gensler responded today in an interview with CNBC. The cryptocurrency industry “resembles the wild west”, summarized the person in charge.

“Regulation through repression is not an adequate way to control a market, protect consumers and promote innovation”, said, at the opening of the Committee’s session, Republican Glenn Thompson, president of this body.

During the hearing, the chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Rostin Behnam, highlighted some problems that lead to the bankruptcy of companies linked to the cryptocurrency ecosystem, including undisclosed conflicts of interest. “There is confusion and uncertainty. I hope we can resolve this.”

