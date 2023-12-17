Argentine Meteorological Service said the weather situation is on orange alert in provinces of the Argentine capital

A storm hit Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina, in the early hours of Sunday (Dec 17, 2023). Strong winds caused power outages in some Argentine provinces, located in the north. The information is from the newspaper La Nation.

The Argentine Meteorological Service reported that the weather situation is on orange alert in different provinces of the Argentine capital. The agency also asked people to avoid leaving their homes.

According to the Argentine newspaper, the storm left 13 people dead in Bahía Blanca, a city close to Buenos Aires. The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, lamented the deaths on his profile on X (formerly Twitter).

“We are monitoring the storm in the Province of Buenos Aires with the National Cabinet. I deeply regret the victims in Bahía Blanca and send my deepest condolences to their family and loved ones. We will provide information as we have it. We ask everyone in risk areas to stay in their homes.”said Milei.

Videos circulating on social media show falling trees and the damage caused by the storm in Argentina.

Watch (2min14s):