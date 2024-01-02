UpdateStorm Henk made itself felt last night with heavy gusts of wind up to locally 110 kilometers per hour. Fire brigades have been called out in various parts of the country to remove fallen trees. Train traffic was disrupted on a number of routes. Heavy wind gusts may still occur on the coast and later in the center and south of the country on Wednesday. In the evening the wind decreases in strength.
Anita van Rootselaar
Latest update:
08:27
