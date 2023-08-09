Thousands of people have been evacuated by Norwegian emergency services because of the dangers posed by the heavy rains. There are floods and landslides in several places. Sweden is also experiencing problems as a result of storm Hans.

A mobile home being carried down a river as if it were a boat, and then a huge crash against a bridge. An ordinary caravan that suffers the same fate. In Hemsedal, in eastern Norway, people along the bridge on Tuesday watch in amazement at the scene.

The holiday accommodations come from camping Øya. Owner Ola Halvard Jorde tells Norwegian broadcaster NRK that he had tried to save the place on Monday. “We had an idea of ​​how bad the storm would be, but we didn’t realize it would be so much rain. We moved a lot of things to higher ground and removed the chalets we could reach. It’s so bad that there are almost no words left for it. Absolutely tragic.”

The Swedish ski resort of Are has also been partially flooded after a river burst its banks:

Wednesday is the third day of landslides and flooding in Norway. Storm Hans brings strong winds, intense rain and landslides to the Scandinavian region, knocking out power lines, flooding villages and bringing public transport to a standstill in the hardest-hit areas.

There is no improvement in sight yet: large amounts of precipitation are still expected in some parts of the Norwegian interior, the government warns. “Serious incidents will occur, so the population is requested to keep calm.” On Wednesday, more than two thousand people have already been evacuated in various areas by order of the emergency services, in addition to – probably – countless people who have brought themselves to safety as a precaution.

Roads impassable, people isolated

Aud Hove, mayor of the province of Innlandet, fears that lives will be lost. About a hundred provincial roads in the interior have become impassable. "In several local communities, people are isolated and the emergency services are at risk of not being able to reach people who need help. We need help from the wider community," she told NRK. "We are in a crisis situation of national dimensions."

Nurse Ingrid-Marie Nyborg (left) receives help from the rescue services to go to work in Oslo. The only ‘way out’ is via a dinghy. ©AFP



In western Sweden, people are advised to work from home. Basements in the area have been flooded, trees have fallen and roads are underwater. Hundreds of people had to be evacuated on Tuesday due to heavy landslides across the country. Several homes have been swept away by landslides and washed away by flooding. No one has been reported missing. On Monday, a Swedish passenger train derailed due to the weather, injuring three people.

The Meteorological Institute of Denmark, meanwhile, reports waves up to eight meters high. Beach houses are flooded with water from the North Sea.

Injured fighting forest fires in Portugal

In the southwest of Europe, they are struggling with forest fires. Eight people were injured in the fight against it in the Portuguese town of Odemira. They have been taken to a hospital. About 20 others suffered minor injuries, according to local media, and were helped on the spot.

The fierce forest fire is raging near the Atlantic coast and on the northern edge of the Algarve tourist region. At Aljezur and Monchique, 13 kilometers south and 20 kilometers southeast of Odemira, forest fires are also raging in the vast and dry eucalyptus, pine and cork oak forests.

The fast-growing eucalyptus in particular burns quickly and is widely planted in Portugal for the paper and wood industry, among others.

