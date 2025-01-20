Storm Garoé will bring rain in Andalusia and Extremadura and snow in Castilla y León

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) predicts rain in Extremadura and western Andalusia for this Monday, especially in the mountains, as well as snowfall in the north of Castilla y León. It will also snow in the east of the Central system and points in Navarra and the western Pyrenees.

The approach of the storm Garoé will leave a predominance of cloudy or overcast skies on the peninsula, with rains that will affect most of the territory, being less likely and intense in the Cantabrian Sea and the eastern coast. They will be more abundant in the southwest quadrant and may be icy in areas of the northern third.

The snow level will be around 700/1,000 meters, even 500/600 meters in the northeast, rising to 1,200 meters in the Pyrenees and 2,000 meters in the rest of the territory.

Maximum temperatures will increase in the archipelagos and in the eastern and western extremes of the peninsula, with decreases predominating in the rest. Minimum temperatures, in general, increase, except in the Balearic Islands and Catalonia, where they will decrease.

With this, the frosts will lose extension and intensity, although they will still affect most of the mountains and interiors of the northeastern half, and reaching strong areas in the Pyrenees.

Prediction by autonomous communities:

GALICIA:

Cloudy or overcast skies, and mists in mountainous areas. Weak to moderate precipitation, more abundant and frequent in the southwest and occasional in the northeast. The snow level will be in the north at the beginning around 1200-1400 meters, reaching a higher altitude in the south, and eventually rising above 2000 meters.

Rising temperatures, locally notable, especially in the minimum temperatures. Light wind from the south, tending to the southeast and increasing to locally moderate; It will also blow moderately on the west coast south of Finisterre.

PRINCIPALITY OF ASTURIAS:

Cloudy with opening of clearings during the morning and probability of mists and fog banks on the summits of the mountain range. Probable precipitation on the coast in the early morning and in the mountains in the afternoon.

Rising minimum temperatures, which may be locally notable; maximums increasing in the west and with few changes in the rest. Weak frosts at high levels of the mountain range and light wind from the south, tending to moderate from the east on the coast.

CANTABRIA:

Cloudy intervals in the morning, tending to slightly cloudy with intervals of high clouds; Weak rainfall at dawn is not ruled out, with the snow level at around 1,200-1,400 meters.

Minimum temperatures rising, locally notable, and maximum temperatures with few changes; Weak frosts in the extreme south and in Campoo. Light wind from the south, tending towards east on the coast.

THE BASQUE COUNTRY:

Cloudy or overcast at first, with clearings opening during the day in the northern half, and probable weak precipitation in the early morning, which could be in the form of snow above 1000-1200 meters.

Minimum temperatures on the rise, locally notable in the north and light to moderate in the south; maximums without changes or in slight decrease; Weak local frosts are not ruled out in Álava. Light wind from the south.

CASTILLA AND LEÓN:

Cloudy or overcast, with weak to moderate precipitation, which can be locally freezing in the first half of the day. Snow level in the east and north 800 to 1000 meters, higher towards the southwest, and rising during the day to more than 2000 meters. Mists and fog banks in the north and in mountain areas.

Minimum temperatures rising, which can be notable, and maximum temperatures falling in the eastern third and without changes or rising in the rest. Weak frosts in high areas and in scattered areas of the plateau. Light south and southeast winds, more intense in the southwest and in mountain areas.

FORAL COMMUNITY OF NAVARRE:

Cloudy or overcast, with cloudy intervals during the day, and probable light precipitation during the first half of the day. Snow level between 900 and 1200 meters.

Minimum temperatures rising and maximum temperatures unchanged or slightly decreasing; Weak and scattered frosts in the northern half. Light wind, from the southeast in La Ribera and from the south in the rest, which will be moderate in the extreme northwest.

RIOJA:

Cloudy or overcast, with locally moderate weak rainfall, preferably in the first half of the day; There may be snow above 700 to 1000 meters, and occasionally and locally in the early morning they may fall above 500 meters. Mist and fog banks are not ruled out.

Minimum temperatures rising and maximum temperatures falling in the Rioja Alta and Ibérico and without changes in the rest; weak frosts. Winds from the southeast or south or variable, weak.

ARAGON:

Cloudy or covered with precipitation in the Pyrenees and the Iberian system, and probable in the rest, weaker and more isolated towards the eastern fringe. Snow level at 700-1000 meters, rising in the afternoon to 1200-1600 meters in the northern half and 1600-2000 meters in the southern half.

Minimum temperatures rising and maximum temperatures falling, and frosts in the Pyrenees and Iberian system; weak in points of the rest. Light wind of variable direction, with intervals of a moderate southern component in the Iberian system.

CATALONIA:

In the western Pyrenees, cloudy or overcast skies with weak precipitation, especially on the south side; In the rest, cloudy intervals with a probability of weak and scattered precipitation in the western half, without ruling out isolated precipitation in the eastern half. Snow level at 700-1000 meters.

Minimum temperatures decreasing in Empordà and without changes in the rest; decreasing maximums in the western half, slight or unchanged in the rest. Frost in the Pyrenees and surrounding areas, weak in the rest of the interior, and light wind from variable direction, with moderate southwest intervals in the northern half of the coast.

ESTREMADURA:

Cloudy or covered with moderate precipitation, which may be persistent or locally strong, without ruling out some storms. The snow level, between 1400 to 2100 meters. Mists and fog banks in mountain areas.

Minimum temperatures rising, which can be moderate, and maximum temperatures with slight changes. Winds from the south and southeast, weak increasing to moderate.

COMMUNITY OF MADRID:

Cloudy or overcast skies, and mists and the possibility of scattered fog in high areas of the mountains, more likely towards the north. Weak rainfall in this same area, without locally moderate rainfall being ruled out; They will be unlikely in the form of snow from 1,200 meters in the morning. Precipitation will spread, weak or locally moderate, to the rest of the community in the afternoon. Snow level rising rapidly, from 1,200 meters to more than 2,000 meters.

Minimum temperatures on the rise, more pronounced in low areas in the south and west of the community. Maximum temperatures in slight decrease and few changes in the mountains; Weak frosts in that area and in the southeast. Variable light winds.

CASTILLA-LA MANCHA:

Cloudy intervals in the extreme south at first, increasing to cover throughout the community. Mists and possibility of scattered morning and evening fogs in high areas of the Central and Iberian systems and in the mountains of Toledo. Weak rainfall in the morning moving from west to east throughout the Community.

Precipitation in the second part of the day will be moderate in the western half without ruling out locally persistent precipitation in its western end; unlikely in the eastern third. Rising snow level, from 1200 meters to more than 2000 meters.

Minimum temperatures increasing, less pronounced in the eastern half and which can be locally notable in the Tagus and Guadiana valleys, as well as in the western part of La Mancha. Maximum temperatures slightly rising in Albacete and slightly falling in high areas of the rest of the community. Weak frosts in Guadalajara, the mountains of Cuenca and the high areas of Albacete. Light winds with a predominance of the southern component.

VALENCIAN COMMUNITY:

Cloudy intervals, with precipitation in the interior of the northern half; They will be probable in the interior of the southern half and are not ruled out towards the coast in a more isolated and less intense way. Snow level at 900-1200 meters, rising during the morning to 1600-1800 meters.

Rising temperatures in the interior and no changes on the coast; weak frosts in the interior. Light wind with a predominance of the western component, with moderate southwest intervals in the southern third of the coast.

REGION OF MURCIA:

Skies with cloudy intervals, tending to be overcast and accompanied by weak precipitation in the evening; morning mists in Campo de Cartagena, without ruling out fogs. Temperatures without changes or rising, and weak frosts in the northwest and the highlands. Light variable winds, increasing to moderate from the southwest on the coast in the afternoon.

BALEARIC ISLANDS:

Cloudy intervals, predominating medium and high clouds, and tending to cloudy during the afternoon with a low probability of some weak, occasional and isolated precipitation. Minimum temperatures in a locally notable decrease, without ruling out some weak frost in the Tramuntana mountain range, and maximum temperatures in a slight rise. Wind generally weak, from the northwest turning to the southwest.

ANDALUSIA:

Cloudy skies, increasing to overcast from west to east and accompanied by weak to moderate rainfall, persistent in the western third and without ruling out that they are locally strong.

Minimum temperatures on the rise, locally notable in the extreme west; maximums in slight rise or without changes in the eastern third and in the province of Huelva; declining in the rest. Weak frosts in the eastern mountains, and light variable winds, increasing to moderate with a southern component in the western third and in the mountains.

CANARY ISLANDS:

In Lanzarote and Fuerteventura initially slightly cloudy, increasing at cloudy intervals during the morning. On the mountainous islands, cloudy on slopes facing south and west, and predominance of intervals in the rest of the areas.

In the afternoon it will increase over cover in the westernmost islands from west to east, when weak rainfall is not ruled out, which in the case of La Palma could be locally moderate and persistent, especially on the western slope. Temperatures with few changes.

Variable light wind during the early morning that increases to moderate from the southwest in the morning, with strong intervals in the northwest and southeast corners of the mountainous islands, and without ruling out some very strong gusts in the southeast of Tenerife. On summits, moderate from the southwest, occasionally strong and with very strong gusts on high peaks of Tenerife at night.